Derrick Allen | Safety

Notre Dame received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 S Derrick Allen.

Allen specifically pointed to Notre Dame's hiring of Mike Elko as defensive coordinator as one reason he ultimately committed to the program. Said the 6-foot, 175-pounder, "He always has my best interest in mind and that made an impact when he told me how they want to use me. He said you're a defensive back and nothing else and that helped push them over the edge." Rivals ranks the Marietta, Georgia, native as the No. 36 prospect in the 2018 cycle. Six of Notre Dame's eight current pledges are of the four-star variety.