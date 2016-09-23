Salvon Ahmed | Cornerback Team: Washington Huskies Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 182

Washington freshman RB/WR Salvon Ahmed has practiced as both a running back and a wide receivers during camp. Ahmed "continues to look like he belongs" at both spots, wrote The Seattle Times' Adam Jude. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound four-star athlete has drawn praise from his head coach already. "He is that type of athlete," Chris Peterson said. "It’s hard (enough) with a young guy like that … trying to get him locked into one thing. But we are giving him some (extra) things, just to see where he looks the best. We know he’ll be good with the ball in his hands." Scout ranked Ahmed as the No. 174 overall prospect in the past cycle. Source: Adam Jude on Twitter

Washington received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 ATH Salvon Ahmed. Ahmed was also considering Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and USC. Scout.com's Greg Biggins notes that the 5-foot-11, 182-pounder "has the ability [to] run away from just about anyone." The outlet ranks him as their No. 174 overall prospect for 2017. His position at the collegiate level remains an unknown, as he could contribute as either a defensive back or safety and has running back potential to boot. Source: Seattle Times

Uncommitted four-star 2017 ATH Salvon Ahmed tied five-star 2017 CB Darnay Holmes for best-in-show by running a 4.32 second 40-yard dash at the Nike Football Ratings Championship. Ahmed, whose speed and game will play on either side of the football in college, said he's down to Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford, USC and Washington in the recruitment process. Rivals ranks Ahmed as the No. 227 prospect for the 2017 cycle, while the 247Sports' composite ranking pegs him No. 156 overall. Source: Bleacher Report