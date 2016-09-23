Player Page

Salvon Ahmed | Cornerback

Team: Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 182

Washington freshman RB/WR Salvon Ahmed has practiced as both a running back and a wide receivers during camp.
Ahmed "continues to look like he belongs" at both spots, wrote The Seattle Times' Adam Jude. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound four-star athlete has drawn praise from his head coach already. "He is that type of athlete," Chris Peterson said. "It’s hard (enough) with a young guy like that … trying to get him locked into one thing. But we are giving him some (extra) things, just to see where he looks the best. We know he’ll be good with the ball in his hands." Scout ranked Ahmed as the No. 174 overall prospect in the past cycle. Aug 6 - 2:09 PM
Source: Adam Jude on Twitter
