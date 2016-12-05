Jeffrey Okudah | Safety Team: High School Players Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 190

Ohio State received a verbal commitment from five-star CB Jeffrey Okudah. Already boasting one of the best recruiting classes in the country, Ohio State received yet another feather in their metaphorical cap with Okudah's commitment at the Army All-American Bowl on Saturday. ESPN 300 slides the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder into their master list at a lofty No. 9. While the Buckeyes have a stellar 16 ESPN 300 names in their 2017 stable, Okudah is their first in the Top-10. Tom Luginbill has comped him to Jabrill Peppers. ESPN 300's scouting department notes that Okudah has "[s]ideline-to-sideline range and pursues the run with direct angles and a very high motor." Source: ESPN Insider

Uncommitted four-star 2017 CB Jeffrey Okudah will announce his program choice at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on January 7. Barring a sudden change of heart, Okudah's decision will come down to Florida State, Oklahoma and Ohio State. ESPN's Tom VanHaaren predicted in mid-September that the Buckeyes would ultimately come away with the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder's pledge. Wherever he lands, the upside here is huge. VanHaaren colleague Tom Luginbill compared Okudah to Michigan star Jabrill Peppers back in May. Source: Jeffrey Okudah on Twitter

Uncommitted four-star 2017 CB Jeffrey Okudah is taking an official visit to Oklahoma on Saturday. Okudah will check out the Sooners when they clash with the Buckeyes at 7:30 EST on Saturday night. This is an interesting spot for the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder, as ESPN's Tom VanHaaren actually sees Ohio State (and not Oklahoma) as having an 80% chance to land a commitment from Okudah when all is said and done. In addition to the two aforementioned programs, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and USC are also in the running here. Okudah ranks as ESPN 300's No. 8 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle. Source: ESPN Insider