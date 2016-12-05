Player Page

Jeffrey Okudah | Safety

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190

Ohio State received a verbal commitment from five-star CB Jeffrey Okudah.
Already boasting one of the best recruiting classes in the country, Ohio State received yet another feather in their metaphorical cap with Okudah's commitment at the Army All-American Bowl on Saturday. ESPN 300 slides the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder into their master list at a lofty No. 9. While the Buckeyes have a stellar 16 ESPN 300 names in their 2017 stable, Okudah is their first in the Top-10. Tom Luginbill has comped him to Jabrill Peppers. ESPN 300's scouting department notes that Okudah has "[s]ideline-to-sideline range and pursues the run with direct angles and a very high motor." Jan 7 - 3:46 PM
