Jaylen Harris | Wide Receiver

The 6-foot-5 receiver from Cleveland Heights picked the Buckeyes over Alabama, Michigan State, Tennessee and Penn State. Harris ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash during a June 2015 camp at Ohio State. Harris is the No. 14 wide receiver in the 2017 class. His blend of size, strength and athleticism is going to play on the outside of Ohio State's spread offense.

Uncommitted four-star 2017 WR Jaylen Harris tagged Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Michigan State as the five finalists for his pledge.

Harris took unofficial July visits to four of his five contenders. Michigan State is the only one that he missed out on, but he plans on remedying that with a trip to visit Sparty this coming weekend. While he has chopped his list down to that impressive quintet of big-time programs, the 6-foot-6, 192-pound wideout remains conflicted as to when he might actually make his commitment. "One day I want to get it out of the way before the season and just focus on the season. I feel if I get it out of the way it will take a lot of stress off," he said. "But then, I want to take a couple of officials too, so I am not really sure." Some players take multiple official visits even after committing to one program, but Harris' comments would at least seem to indicate that he isn't leaning toward doing likewise. He ranks as Rivals' No. 184 overall prospect for 2017 (No. 27 WR).