Jaylen Harris | Wide Receiver

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 192

Four-star 2017 WR Jaylen Harris committed to Ohio State.
The 6-foot-5 receiver from Cleveland Heights picked the Buckeyes over Alabama, Michigan State, Tennessee and Penn State. Harris ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash during a June 2015 camp at Ohio State. Harris is the No. 14 wide receiver in the 2017 class. His blend of size, strength and athleticism is going to play on the outside of Ohio State's spread offense. Jan 13 - 2:50 PM
Source: Cleveland.com
