Jaylen Harris | Wide Receiver
Four-star 2017 WR Jaylen Harris committed to Ohio State.
The 6-foot-5 receiver from Cleveland Heights picked the Buckeyes over Alabama, Michigan State, Tennessee and Penn State. Harris ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash during a June 2015 camp at Ohio State. Harris is the No. 14 wide receiver in the 2017 class. His blend of size, strength and athleticism is going to play on the outside of Ohio State's spread offense. Jan 13 - 2:50 PM
Uncommitted four-star 2017 WR Jaylen Harris tagged Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Michigan State as the five finalists for his pledge.
Harris took unofficial July visits to four of his five contenders. Michigan State is the only one that he missed out on, but he plans on remedying that with a trip to visit Sparty this coming weekend. While he has chopped his list down to that impressive quintet of big-time programs, the 6-foot-6, 192-pound wideout remains conflicted as to when he might actually make his commitment. "One day I want to get it out of the way before the season and just focus on the season. I feel if I get it out of the way it will take a lot of stress off," he said. "But then, I want to take a couple of officials too, so I am not really sure." Some players take multiple official visits even after committing to one program, but Harris' comments would at least seem to indicate that he isn't leaning toward doing likewise. He ranks as Rivals' No. 184 overall prospect for 2017 (No. 27 WR). Thu, Aug 4, 2016 03:45:00 PM
Four-star 2017 WR Jaylen Harris hopes to visit seven schools in July.
Harris has been chilling on the visit front for the most part, but will be looking to amend that -- and then some -- next month. Said the 6-foot-6, 192-pounder, "I am going to be down at MSU, Tennessee, West Virginia, O-State and Alabama." He is also shooting for visits to Pitt and Penn State. Ambitious, to say the least. Of those programs, Alabama and Ohio State have begun to emerge as favorites. The Buckeyes, in particular, have held his attention for some time. "That was probably my dream school growing up. It is in-state [Harris calls Cleveland Heights, Ohio, home], not far from home so family could come. They have great academics and it’s just Ohio State, who wouldn’t want to play there?" Rivals ranks the towering wideout as their No. 184 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle. Mon, Jun 27, 2016 03:44:00 PM
Four-star 2017 WR Jaylen Harris indicated that Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and Michigan State will make his top-10 finalist list.
"I don’t know who else, though. I’m going to try to take a few more visits like Penn State on (May) 21, then I’ll try to get out to Miami and Georgia," Harris said. Depending on time and monetary flexibility, the 6-foot-6, 192-pound wideout will also try for visits to LSU, Ole Miss, Arizona State and USC. He ranks as ESPN 300's No. 280 overall recruit for 2017, with the outlet noting that Harris is a "prototypical possession wide receiver with great body control and natural hands." Tue, May 24, 2016 04:58:00 PM