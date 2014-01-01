Marvin Wilson | Defensive Tackle Team: High School Players Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 320

ESPN's Jeremy Crabtree predicted that uncommitted five-star 2017 DT Marvin Wilson will sign with Florida State on Wednesday. Crabtree's stepping out on something of a limb here, as both Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell and the vaunted 247Sports Crystal Ball see Wilson putting pen to paper in LSU's favor on Wednesday. However, Crabtree is of the belief that the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder will eventually be reeled in by the Seminoles thanks to the work of highly respected recruiters Tim Brewster and Odell Higgins. "Brewster, the Noles' ace recruiter, has done very well over the years in [Wilson's hometown of] Houston, and Wilson would be Brewster's biggest get since he convinced Vince Young to come to Texas when he was an assistant in Austin," Crabtree writes. In addition to LSU and FSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State and USF are also vying for Wilson's National Signing Day pledge. It would be a surprise if either Florida State or LSU did not pull him into the fold. Source: ESPN Insider

Oklahoma paid uncommitted five-star 2017 DT Marvin Wilson an in-home visit on Monday. Quite the party for Wilson, as Sooners HC Bob Stoops was accompanied by five assistant coaches on his visit to the Houston native. Stoops brought an Outland Trophy along with him for good measure. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Wilson is deciding between Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU and USF. Buckeyes HC Urban Meyer will, himself, take an in-home visit with Wilson on Wednesday. That will be followed up by FSU HC Jimbo Fisher's in-home on Thursday. LSU will come calling over the weekend, but HC Ed Oregeron will not be among that contingent of coaches. Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell believes that Wilson will ultimately side with the Tigers come National Signing Day. Source: ESPN Insider

Uncommitted five-star 2017 DT Marvin Wilson told Rivals that this weekend's official visit to LSU was a "12-out-of-10." Last week, Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell predicted that Wilson would ultimately sign with the Tigers. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder's reaction to his official visit would certainly seem to put some smoke to that notion, though recruits can be notoriously gushy right after officials (understandable). The other four teams on Wilson's top-five are Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida. He is unlikely to make a commitment prior to National Signing Day. Source: Rivals