Marvin Wilson | Defensive Tackle

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 320

ESPN's Jeremy Crabtree predicted that uncommitted five-star 2017 DT Marvin Wilson will sign with Florida State on Wednesday.
Crabtree's stepping out on something of a limb here, as both Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell and the vaunted 247Sports Crystal Ball see Wilson putting pen to paper in LSU's favor on Wednesday. However, Crabtree is of the belief that the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder will eventually be reeled in by the Seminoles thanks to the work of highly respected recruiters Tim Brewster and Odell Higgins. "Brewster, the Noles' ace recruiter, has done very well over the years in [Wilson's hometown of] Houston, and Wilson would be Brewster's biggest get since he convinced Vince Young to come to Texas when he was an assistant in Austin," Crabtree writes. In addition to LSU and FSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State and USF are also vying for Wilson's National Signing Day pledge. It would be a surprise if either Florida State or LSU did not pull him into the fold. Jan 31 - 12:33 PM
