Marvin Wilson | Defensive Tackle

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox defeat LHP Abad in arbitration case
Cueto 'very likely' to pitch for D.R. in WBC
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
Minnesota targeting relievers Blanton, Logan
Twins no longer considering Morneau reunion
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
Angels sign Bud Norris to minor league deal
Sonny Gray to pitch for Team USA in WBC
Brandon Moss agrees to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lynch Lands with Niners
Jan 31
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 30
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Quinn: Julio Jones 'looked great' on Monday
GM: Falcons will address Freeman's contract
Texans could target Jimmy Garoppolo in trade?
Sammie Coates undergoes finger surgery
Cruz on contract: Ball is in Giants' court
Rashad Jennings expects 'to be back' w/Giants
Goldman Sachs 're-evaluating' Vegas deal
Ballard: 'No other options' but Chuck Pagano
Agent: Devonta Freeman deserves 'elite pay'
Saints tab Mike Nolan as linebackers coach
Steelers to part with draft bust Jarvis Jones
Millen: GM Lynch faces 'steep learning curve'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: IT2 a 4th-quarter Freak!
Jan 31
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
NBA Power Rankings: Week 15
Jan 30
Dose: Quadruple Overtime?
Jan 30
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 30
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Clint Capela expected to start on Tuesday
CLE to work out Hinrich, Chalmers, Stephenson
Celtics and Bulls to discuss Butler trade?
Mike Conley scores career-high 38 points
Marquese Chriss scores career-high 20 points
Hey Boo Boo! Yogi Ferrell scores 19 in start
Isaiah Thomas scores 41, 24 in 4th quarter
Evan Fournier (foot) scores 11 in 23 minutes
Andre Drummond torches Celtics for 28 & 22
Andrew Wiggins comes up clutch again in win
Tyler Johnson quiet in return to action
James Johnson suffers shoulder stinger in win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Picking 3 or 4 1994-2016
Jan 31
Patrick Eaves lighting it Up
Jan 30
Dose: Picking 3 or 4 1970-1993
Jan 30
Waiver Wired: Little goes big
Jan 29
Dose: Something to Smile About
Jan 29
ITC: The Post All-Star Edition
Jan 28
Dose: NHL unveils Top 100
Jan 28
Back to Work
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Andrei Markov back from LBI Tuesday
Kris Letang skates again, will be a GTD
Roberto Luongo now expected to start Tuesday
Dylan Larkin ready to return Tuesday night
Jakob Silfverberg (head) might return Tuesday
Report: NYR give Vigneault contract extension
Caps' John Carlson nearing return to lineup
Islanders lock up Thomas Greiss for 3 years
Kris Letang a game-time decision on Tuesday
Jets will start Ondrej Pavelec on Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) doesn't practice Monday
Panthers will start James Reimer on Tuesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Crabtree predicts Wilson will sign with FSU
Lamp back to 'full-go' following ankle injury
Zach Banner wants to drop 20+ lbs before Indy
Could Peterman & Webb land in round two?
One scout does not see Hooker as 1st rounder
Notre Dame will not jet to Florida in spring
Report: Tide DT commit Byers unable to enroll
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
Kentucky promotes ILB/ST coach House to DC
Ex-Auburn OW Truitt transfers to UNC as grad
Mayock: Scouts expect Trubisky to be 6-foot-1
Cincy catches Trout, 2nd recent OSU transfer
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
DFS Soccer: Week 23
Jan 30
Late Fitness Check GW23
Jan 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 23
Jan 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 23
Jan 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW23
Jan 30
AM's Perfect XI - Week 23
Jan 30
The Bargain Hunter-Week 23
Jan 29
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Defensive headache as Davies is ruled out
Will Olivier Giroud keep his place
Aaron Ramsey or Ox to partner Coquelin
Mauro Zarate continues to serve suspension
Hughes says that Saido Berahino looks sharp
Moyes swoops for Everton midfield duo
Koeman: Jagielka won't leave on deadline day
Ake "hopeful" after FA Cup appearance
Ranieri rules Slimani out for Burnley match
Conte weighs in on Amsir Begovic's future
Ramirez out for WK23 but set for Boro stay
Karanka reveals defensive absentees for WK23
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Marvin Wilson | Defensive Tackle
Team:
High School Players
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 320
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Jeremy Crabtree predicted that uncommitted five-star 2017 DT Marvin Wilson will sign with Florida State on Wednesday.
Crabtree's stepping out on something of a limb here, as both Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell and the vaunted 247Sports Crystal Ball see Wilson putting pen to paper in LSU's favor on Wednesday. However, Crabtree is of the belief that the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder will eventually be reeled in by the Seminoles thanks to the work of highly respected recruiters Tim Brewster and Odell Higgins. "Brewster, the Noles' ace recruiter, has done very well over the years in [Wilson's hometown of] Houston, and Wilson would be Brewster's biggest get since he convinced Vince Young to come to Texas when he was an assistant in Austin," Crabtree writes. In addition to LSU and FSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State and USF are also vying for Wilson's National Signing Day pledge. It would be a surprise if either Florida State or LSU did not pull him into the fold.
Jan 31 - 12:33 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Oklahoma paid uncommitted five-star 2017 DT Marvin Wilson an in-home visit on Monday.
Quite the party for Wilson, as Sooners HC Bob Stoops was accompanied by five assistant coaches on his visit to the Houston native. Stoops brought an Outland Trophy along with him for good measure. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Wilson is deciding between Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU and USF. Buckeyes HC Urban Meyer will, himself, take an in-home visit with Wilson on Wednesday. That will be followed up by FSU HC Jimbo Fisher's in-home on Thursday. LSU will come calling over the weekend, but HC Ed Oregeron will not be among that contingent of coaches. Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell believes that Wilson will ultimately side with the Tigers come National Signing Day.
Jan 24 - 4:05 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Uncommitted five-star 2017 DT Marvin Wilson told Rivals that this weekend's official visit to LSU was a "12-out-of-10."
Last week, Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell predicted that Wilson would ultimately sign with the Tigers. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder's reaction to his official visit would certainly seem to put some smoke to that notion, though recruits can be notoriously gushy right after officials (understandable). The other four teams on Wilson's top-five are Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida. He is unlikely to make a commitment prior to National Signing Day.
Jan 16 - 4:44 PM
Source:
Rivals
Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell predicted that uncommitted five-star DT Marvin Wilson will sign with LSU.
With just a handful of weeks remaining before National Signing Day on February 1, all eyes are on Wilson, who stands as the only five-star remaining on the ESPN 300 who has not made a commitment. Farrell writes that he sees the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder in purple and gold because of what he calls "the Orgeron factor." Florida State and Ohio State are also in the running, with Buckeye commits Jeffrey Okudah and Baron Browning attempting to sway Wilson over. Rivals ranks him as their No. 2 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle, just behind Alabama RB pledge Najee Harris.
Jan 12 - 4:48 PM
Source:
Rivals
Crabtree predicts Wilson will sign with FSU
Jan 31 - 12:33 PM
Oklahoma pays in-home visit to Marvin Wilson
Jan 24 - 4:05 PM
Marvin Wilson raves about LSU official visit
Jan 16 - 4:44 PM
Farrell predicts Wilson will sign with LSU
Jan 12 - 4:48 PM
More Marvin Wilson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Calvin
NEB
(764)
2
M. Rhule
BAY
(571)
3
D. Webb
CAL
(541)
4
J. Hurd
TEN
(506)
5
I. Jones
ECU
(504)
6
C. Kelly
MS
(494)
7
E. Engram
MS
(472)
8
D. Watson
CLE
(467)
9
D. Cook
FSU
(449)
10
P. Fleck
MN
(439)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
No. 1 overall prospect Najee Harris has been swept off the board by Alabama, but plenty of National Signing Day questions still remain.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
»
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
»
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
»
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
»
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
»
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Crabtree predicts Wilson will sign with FSU
»
Lamp back to 'full-go' following ankle injury
»
Zach Banner wants to drop 20+ lbs before Indy
»
Could Peterman & Webb land in round two?
»
One scout does not see Hooker as 1st rounder
»
Notre Dame will not jet to Florida in spring
»
Report: Tide DT commit Byers unable to enroll
»
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
»
Kentucky promotes ILB/ST coach House to DC
»
Ex-Auburn OW Truitt transfers to UNC as grad
»
Mayock: Scouts expect Trubisky to be 6-foot-1
»
Cincy catches Trout, 2nd recent OSU transfer
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved