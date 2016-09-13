Levi Jones | Linebacker Team: USC Trojans Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 215

Latest News Recent News

USC signed four-star 2017 LB Levi Jones. Jones is the No. 65th player in the ESPN 300. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound linebacker chose the Trojans over Florida State, Florida and UCLA. Jones was recently leaning towards the Gators, but USC swayed him with a visit late in the process. USC has nine ESPN 300 commitments or signees as of Wednesday morning. "Levi is a very skilled player with good athleticism and speed," ESPN noted in a scouting report. "Aside from his athletic talents he is very cerebral player who possesses a lot of the intangibles you are looking for in a player." Source: ESPN

Uncommitted four-star 2017 LB Levi Jones called Florida the leader for his pledge. Jones took an official visit to Florida over the weekend. It apparently made the requisite impression, as he is now gaga over the Gators. It helps that current defensive coordinator Randy Shannon coached his father, Robert Jones, at Miami back in the day. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker -- Scout.com's No. 189 overall prospect for 2017 -- will be investigating Florida State, USC and UCLA over the coming weeks, so while Florida has a nice foothold here, they shouldn't be considered a lock to bring Jones into the fold. Source: Scout.com

Uncommitted four-star 2017 LB Levi Jones indicated that he is most interested in joining a school from the Pac-12, SEC or Big 12. "Whole west coast is open, whole SEC, and of course, Big XII because staying close to home would be nice," said Jones, a native of Austin, Texas. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound high school senior was on hand for Texas' thrilling double-overtime win over Notre Dame on September 4. He was also present for their win over UTEP this past weekend. Charlie Strong's outfit has clearly peaked his interest. In addition, he is intrigued by LSU, UCLA and USC. Texas is considered the front-runner, here. Source: Rivals