Levi Jones | Linebacker

Team: USC Trojans
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215

USC signed four-star 2017 LB Levi Jones.
Jones is the No. 65th player in the ESPN 300. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound linebacker chose the Trojans over Florida State, Florida and UCLA. Jones was recently leaning towards the Gators, but USC swayed him with a visit late in the process. USC has nine ESPN 300 commitments or signees as of Wednesday morning. "Levi is a very skilled player with good athleticism and speed," ESPN noted in a scouting report. "Aside from his athletic talents he is very cerebral player who possesses a lot of the intangibles you are looking for in a player." Feb 1 - 9:58 AM
Source: ESPN
