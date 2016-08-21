Devonta Smith | Wide Receiver Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 160

Latest News Recent News

Alabama signed four-star 2017 WR Devonta Smith. Smith was looking somewhat somewhat smitten with Miami late in the process, having taken an official visit to the Hurricanes near the end of January. Whether the 6-foot-1, 160-pound wideout has the necessary strength to make an immediate impact with the Tide remains to be seen -- he will certainly need to pack on some pounds -- but his ceiling is terrifying. Scout.com's Chad Simmons has already floated the possibility that Smith could be a first-round pick in 2020. He has been comped to Odell Beckham Jr. Source: Rivals

Uncommitted four-star 2017 WR Devonta Smith will take an official visit to Miami this coming weekend. Earlier this month, Smith listed LSU, Alabama and Miami as his finalists. If you're looking for a dark horse outside of those three, he has also taken an official visit to Florida State. The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder claims that no school currently holds the lead for his heart, saying, "To be honest, all the schools are the same. Great coaching staffs, great men, great programs. I really don’t know what separated from everyone else." He is not expected to make a commitment before next Wednesday's National Signing Day. Smith might not have the necessary bulk at this juncture to be an immediate starter at his chosen program, but he has drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr. for his elite levels of body control and has NFL potential down the road. Source: Scout.com

Uncommitted four-star 2017 WR Devonta Smith will take official visits to LSU, Alabama and Miami in January. Smith named these three programs as finalists over the summer and nothing has changed on that front in the interim. He will take an official visit to LSU this coming weekend, with trips to Tuscaloosa and Coral Gables to follow before January closes out. While Miami QB Brad Kaaya has declared for the draft, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound Smith (Rivals' No. 48 prospect for the 2017 cycle) indicated that Kaaya's exit will have no bearing on his decision. Rivals recruiting analyst Nick Krueger notes that due to Smith's need to add a little more weight, his contributions "will likely be pretty situational early-on depending on which team he chooses." Source: Rivals