Devonta Smith | Wide Receiver

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 160

Alabama signed four-star 2017 WR Devonta Smith.
Smith was looking somewhat somewhat smitten with Miami late in the process, having taken an official visit to the Hurricanes near the end of January. Whether the 6-foot-1, 160-pound wideout has the necessary strength to make an immediate impact with the Tide remains to be seen -- he will certainly need to pack on some pounds -- but his ceiling is terrifying. Scout.com's Chad Simmons has already floated the possibility that Smith could be a first-round pick in 2020. He has been comped to Odell Beckham Jr. Feb 1 - 3:34 PM
Source: Rivals
