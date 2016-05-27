Player Page

Phil Bennett | Center

Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
Age / DOB:  (61) / 12/3/1955

Latest News

Recent News

Arizona State hired former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Bennett to the same position.
Arizona State head coach Todd Graham simply had to fix his broken defense, and he's tabbed Bennett to do it. The Sun Devils have had the nation's worst passing defense in yards allowed the past two years. Not coincidentally, they had losing seasons both years. Bennett's hiring suggests that former defensive coordinator Keith Patterson is headed towards retirement. Bennett has been the defensive coordinator at Iowa State, Purdue, LSU, TCU, Texas A&M, Kansas State and Pitt. Jan 11 - 5:33 PM
Source: Scout.com
More Phil Bennett Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 