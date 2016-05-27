Phil Bennett | Center Team: Arizona State Sun Devils Age / DOB: (61) / 12/3/1955

Arizona State hired former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Bennett to the same position. Arizona State head coach Todd Graham simply had to fix his broken defense, and he's tabbed Bennett to do it. The Sun Devils have had the nation's worst passing defense in yards allowed the past two years. Not coincidentally, they had losing seasons both years. Bennett's hiring suggests that former defensive coordinator Keith Patterson is headed towards retirement. Bennett has been the defensive coordinator at Iowa State, Purdue, LSU, TCU, Texas A&M, Kansas State and Pitt. Source: Scout.com

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reports that Baylor, embroiled in a sexual assault scandal, hired a powerful law firm "in part as a hedge against a repeat of the NCAA's controversial penalties applied to Penn State." Per Dodd's sources, neither the NCAA nor the law firm believe Baylor committed "traditional NCAA infractions." Instead, the school is concerned that the NCAA may attempt to make a P.R. stance in punitively punishing Baylor outside its bylaws, as happened to Penn State following the Jerry Sandusky criminal case. On Thursday, Baylor released an independent report that concluded football personnel ignored sexual assault allegations and "discouraged complainants" from reporting them. Officially, Baylor announced it hired the law firm -- Bond, Schoeneck and King of Overland Park, Kansas, the nation's elite firm when it comes to NCAA litigation -- "to initially discuss possible NCAA infractions." Source: CBS Sports

Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Bennett is expected to accept the interim head coach position. Bennett was reportedly offered the job on Thursday and is expected to accept on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeannine Edwards. The coaching staff was "stunned" by the decision to fire Art Briles, but the details of the report and the football staff's actions leave no doubt in the public's eye. Bennett has been Baylor's defensive coordinator for the last five seasons and acted as SMU's head coach from 2002-2007, totaling an 18-51 record. Source: ESPN