Kendal Briles | Center

Team: Florida Atlantic Owls
Age / DOB:  (34) / 11/10/1982

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports that FAU will hire Baylor OC Kendal Briles to serve in the same capacity.
Briles is expected to coach with the Bears in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl against Boise State on Tuesday. He will then scoot on over to Florida Atlantic. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has reported that Briles will have full play-calling duties and will be able to maintain full control over the offense while new FAU HC Lane Kiffin focuses on his wider duties. Herbstreit referred to the hire as a "home run." While Briles was implicated in several recruiting violations earlier this week, FAU has reportedly checked in with both the NCAA and Baylor itself to make sure that Briles will be able to continue coaching without issue. All systems go. Prepare for the Owl Raid. Dec 24 - 11:59 AM
Source: ESPN.com
