Kendal Briles | Center Team: Florida Atlantic Owls Age / DOB: (34) / 11/10/1982

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports that FAU will hire Baylor OC Kendal Briles to serve in the same capacity. Briles is expected to coach with the Bears in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl against Boise State on Tuesday. He will then scoot on over to Florida Atlantic. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has reported that Briles will have full play-calling duties and will be able to maintain full control over the offense while new FAU HC Lane Kiffin focuses on his wider duties. Herbstreit referred to the hire as a "home run." While Briles was implicated in several recruiting violations earlier this week, FAU has reportedly checked in with both the NCAA and Baylor itself to make sure that Briles will be able to continue coaching without issue. All systems go. Prepare for the Owl Raid. Source: ESPN.com

The NCAA infraction committee has determined that Baylor assistant coaches Kendall Briles and Tate Wallis made several recruiting violations. Relatively minor stuff, here, but once more Baylor finds itself in the headlines for the wrong reasons. The NCAA infraction committee has determined that Briles and Wallis surpassed the allowed number of evaluations in regards to a pair of recruits and had impermissible contact with another. The NCAA issued a $5,000 fine and otherwise held up Baylor's self-administered punishments. Among those punishments, the program has installed recruiting restrictions. Source: ESPN.com

Baylor AD Mack Rhoades indicated that HC Matt Rhule has not determined which -- if any -- current assistant coaches will remain on staff. Rhule was announced as Baylor's head coach earlier on Tuesday, but his future staff remains an unknown. Said Rhoades, "I don't know [on the assistants] at this point in time. There's certainly options there. Coach Rhule has a relationship with a couple of [the current ones]. He's going to make decisions that are best for Baylor." His choices here are going to be crucial in determining whether the Bears are going to continue with the high-flying ways pioneered by former HC Art Briles and current OC Kendal Briles. Those assistants will also be paramount to Baylor's recruiting efforts, particularly in the state of Texas. Source: ESPN.com