Hamsah Nasirildeen | Defensive Back

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 210

South Carolina four-star 2017 verbal S commit Hamsah Nasirildeen flipped his pledge to Florida State.
Pity for South Carolina, as Nasirildeen would have represented a jewel in the recruiting crown of HC Will Muschamp. As is, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound corner will instead link up with Jimbo Fisher's crew in Tallahassee. He had been committed to South Carolina since August, but that was a loose pledge, as he subsequently took an official visit to the Seminoles in October. In the final rankings release by Rivals prior to National Signing Day, Nasirildeen slotted in at a cushy No. 63. Jan 23 - 5:12 PM
Source: Hamsah Nasirildeen on Twitter
