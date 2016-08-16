Hamsah Nasirildeen | Defensive Back Team: Florida State Seminoles Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 210

South Carolina four-star 2017 verbal S commit Hamsah Nasirildeen flipped his pledge to Florida State. Pity for South Carolina, as Nasirildeen would have represented a jewel in the recruiting crown of HC Will Muschamp. As is, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound corner will instead link up with Jimbo Fisher's crew in Tallahassee. He had been committed to South Carolina since August, but that was a loose pledge, as he subsequently took an official visit to the Seminoles in October. In the final rankings release by Rivals prior to National Signing Day, Nasirildeen slotted in at a cushy No. 63. Source: Hamsah Nasirildeen on Twitter

South Carolina received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 ATH Hamsah Nasirildeen. South Carolina set their hooks early, here, as they were the first Power 5 program to offer Nasirildeen. That came last winter and he has since been on campus several times, the most recent of which was on Tuesday (shortly before he made the commitment itself). The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder was also being pursued by the likes of Alabama, Florida State and Florida. 247Sports' composite sees him home at No. 139 overall for 2017, making him the highest-ranked prospect to commit to South Carolina in HC Will Muschamp's first full recruiting cycle. Source: Hamsah Nasirildeen on Twitter

Uncommitted four-star 2017 ATH Hamsah Nasirildeen named Florida State, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama as the four leaders for his pledge. All four of those programs made the list of five that Nasirildeen released at the end of May. Clemson made that cut, too, but it appears that HC Dabo Swinney's crew has fallen back in the 6-foot-5, 210-pounder's mind. He told Rivals that Florida State made an instant impression on him during the Seminoles' high school camp earlier this month. "Coach Fisher let me know that I would be a good fit," Nasirildeen said. "He see’s a lot of potential in me." Scout.com sees his biggest upside coming at safety or linebacker once he hits the collegiate level. Source: Rivals