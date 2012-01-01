Player Page

Kellen Mond | Quarterback

Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 199

Texas A&M freshman QB Kellen Mond completed 21 of 34 attempts for 301 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the school's 45-21 Saturday win over Louisiana-Lafayette.
This one was extremely close through halftime, but the Aggies pulled away in the final two-quarters. Mond hit a number of end zone fades off run action and even held on top a short option run for the touchdown. Mond can already play at the college level when kept clean in the pocket, which is big praise for a freshman. Mond started almost by default, but it would be difficult to sit him now. Sep 16 - 4:16 PM
