Kellen Mond | Quarterback Team: Texas A&M Aggies Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 199

Texas A&M freshman QB Kellen Mond completed 21 of 34 attempts for 301 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the school's 45-21 Saturday win over Louisiana-Lafayette. This one was extremely close through halftime, but the Aggies pulled away in the final two-quarters. Mond hit a number of end zone fades off run action and even held on top a short option run for the touchdown. Mond can already play at the college level when kept clean in the pocket, which is big praise for a freshman. Mond started almost by default, but it would be difficult to sit him now.

Texas A&M freshman QB Kellen Mond will start Saturday's game against Louisana-Lafayette. If for no other reason than by default. With Week 1 starter Nick Starkel out for the year and senior Jake Hubenak ruled out for this one, Mond is suddenly the last guy standing from the three-man quarterback group that duked it out for the starting job this summer. Mond struggled last week against FCS Nicholls and has completed only 39-percent of his passes through two games. Even so, he better stay healthy. The Aggies have exhausted their quarterback depth. Source: Gridiron Now

Texas A&M freshman QB Kellen Mond completed 12-of-21 passes for 105 yards and a score in a 24-14 victory over Nicholls on Saturday. Things started out well for Mond; he completed 3-of-3 passes in the first drive, and he found Christian Kirk for a 27-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Aggies with 11:49 left in the first. After that, the talented freshman struggled, and he was pulled in the second half in favor of Jake Hubenak. Hubenak was much more effective, and it won't surprise anyone if he gets the start next week against Louisiana.