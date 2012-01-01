Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kellen Mond | Quarterback
Team:
Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 199
Latest News
Recent News
Texas A&M freshman QB Kellen Mond completed 21 of 34 attempts for 301 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the school's 45-21 Saturday win over Louisiana-Lafayette.
This one was extremely close through halftime, but the Aggies pulled away in the final two-quarters. Mond hit a number of end zone fades off run action and even held on top a short option run for the touchdown. Mond can already play at the college level when kept clean in the pocket, which is big praise for a freshman. Mond started almost by default, but it would be difficult to sit him now.
Sep 16 - 4:16 PM
Texas A&M freshman QB Kellen Mond will start Saturday's game against Louisana-Lafayette.
If for no other reason than by default. With Week 1 starter Nick Starkel out for the year and senior Jake Hubenak ruled out for this one, Mond is suddenly the last guy standing from the three-man quarterback group that duked it out for the starting job this summer. Mond struggled last week against FCS Nicholls and has completed only 39-percent of his passes through two games. Even so, he better stay healthy. The Aggies have exhausted their quarterback depth.
Sep 15 - 4:57 PM
Source:
Gridiron Now
Texas A&M freshman QB Kellen Mond completed 12-of-21 passes for 105 yards and a score in a 24-14 victory over Nicholls on Saturday.
Things started out well for Mond; he completed 3-of-3 passes in the first drive, and he found Christian Kirk for a 27-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Aggies with 11:49 left in the first. After that, the talented freshman struggled, and he was pulled in the second half in favor of Jake Hubenak. Hubenak was much more effective, and it won't surprise anyone if he gets the start next week against Louisiana.
Sep 9 - 10:45 PM
Texas A&M HC Kevin Sumlin said that freshman QB Kellen Mond and senior QB Jake Hubenak will likely both play in Saturday's game against Nicholls State.
The Aggies were thrust into serious quarterbacking turmoil after starter Nick Starkel fractured his ankle in Sunday's embarrassing loss to UCLA. Mond took over after that injury, but completed just 3-of-17 passes. He's extremely talented and offers an exciting level of athleticism when he tucks and runs, but he remains more of a raw work in progress as a pure passer.
Sep 5 - 4:18 PM
Source:
Billy Liucci on Twitter
Kellen Mond totals 4 TDs in A&M win over ULL
Sep 16 - 4:16 PM
QB Mond to start Saturday vs. UL-Lafayette
Sep 15 - 4:57 PM
Mond pulled after sub-par first half
Sep 9 - 10:45 PM
Mond, Hubenak to both see field for Aggies
Sep 5 - 4:18 PM
More Kellen Mond Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Texas A&M Aggies Tickets
Headlines
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Thor Nystrom offers a 10-point breakdown for a Louisville upset of Clemson this weekend. That and much more in his ATS picks column for Week 3.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
NFL Draft Headlines
»
WR Miller posts jumbo 9-185-2 line vs. UCLA
»
Kellen Mond totals 4 TDs in A&M win over ULL
»
UCLA QB Rosen throws for 464 yards in loss
»
David Blough finally draws start for Purdue
»
OSU QB Rudolph rips Pitt for 497 yards, 5 TDs
»
Tanner Lee downright awful in loss to NIU
»
OSU WR McCleskey explodes for a 7-162-3 line
»
Kerryon Johnson (hamstring) not dressed
»
Brent Stockstill (shoulder) out against Gophs
»
Ray Lawry (hamstring) ruled out vs. UNC
»
Kurt Benkert downs UConn with 455 yards, 3 TD
»
UCLA frosh DE Phillips (ankle) forced out
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
