Micah Parsons | Defensive End

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215

Uncommitted five-star 2018 DE Micah Parsons is taking an official visit to Nebraska this weekend.
Parsons (6'3/215) will be on hand when the Cornhuskers take on Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday. The former Penn State pledge is being heavily pursued by several Big Ten squads. In addition to Nebraska, both Penn State (still in the hunt after the decommitment) and Ohio State are in the conversation. The Buckeyes have the looks of a favorite to land Rivals' No. 5 overall prospect in the 2018 class at this juncture. Oct 6 - 6:26 PM
Source: Land of 10
