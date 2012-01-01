Micah Parsons | Defensive End Team: High School Players Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 215

Uncommitted five-star 2018 DE Micah Parsons is taking an official visit to Nebraska this weekend. Parsons (6'3/215) will be on hand when the Cornhuskers take on Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday. The former Penn State pledge is being heavily pursued by several Big Ten squads. In addition to Nebraska, both Penn State (still in the hunt after the decommitment) and Ohio State are in the conversation. The Buckeyes have the looks of a favorite to land Rivals' No. 5 overall prospect in the 2018 class at this juncture. Source: Land of 10

Uncommitted five-star 2018 DE Micah Parsons is considering taking official visits to Penn State and Georgia. Parsons took an official visit to Ohio State earlier this month and will be taking one to Nebraska in early October, but otherwise has no trips concretely scheduled. The program of particular intrigue in this conversation is Penn State -- Parsons was committed to them for three months this offseason before he reopened his recruitment in April. He described his relationship with the program as "love/hate," but if he takes an official visit to Happy Valley, that would be a very good sign for the Nittany Lions. Scout.com ranks the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder as the No. 5 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. We like Ohio State to ultimately come away with his signature, but this is far from a done deal for the Buckeyes. Source: Land of 10

Uncommitted five-star 2018 DE Micah Parsons indicated that he continues to monitor Penn State despite his earlier decommitment. Parsons (6'3/215) committed to Penn State in February before reopening his recruitment in April. The Nittany Lions might currently be sitting behind the likes of Ohio State (whom he took an official visit to on Saturday) and Nebraska (who will receive an official visit in October), but Parsons is planning an unofficial trip to Happy Valley this coming weekend. Said the blue-chipper, "I just want to go up and see it. Penn State has been dominating." Scout.com ranks him as the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2018 class. Ohio State should probably be considered the favorite to land his services when all is said and done. Source: Scout.com