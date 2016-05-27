Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 12 CFB Best Bets
Nov 16
Top Pass Catching Tight Ends
Nov 15
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
TCU QB Robnson to start in place of Hill
ULL HC Hudspeth: We'll use 2 QBs against NMSU
TCU QB Hill (concussion) out vs. Texas Tech
Jackson throws four scores in win over BSU
Buffalo's Johnson catches four touchdowns
Razorbacks could target Malzahn in offseason
Dungey (foot) listed as questionable for UL
Butler: No regrets about transferring to Iowa
QB Shirreffs (concussion) calls it a career
Scout calls QB JT Barrett 'this year's Dobbs'
QB Linehan (hand) ruled out for Saturday
Report: Herbert (collarbone) to start vs Zona
Shawn Robinson | Quarterback
Team:
TCU Horned Frogs
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 205
Latest News
Recent News
TCU freshman QB Shawn Robinson will start against Texas Tech on Saturday.
Robinson is getting the call with redshirt senior Kenny Hill suffering from a concussion. Robinson, the No. 6-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country and a four-star recruit in the last class, is the highest-rated QB recruit to ever sign with TCU. The 247Sports Composite ranked him as the nation’s No. 198 overall recruit. "Dude has a rocket arm," Hill said of Robinson in July. "Like he can sling it. He can run. He just does a lot of things really well." Texas Tech's soft defense provides a nice matchup for his first start, but Robinson is obviously inexperienced.
Nov 17 - 2:37 PM
Source:
Diehards
TCU freshman QB Shawn Robinson would start against Texas Tech on Saturday if redshirt senior Kenny Hill (undisclosed) is unable to play.
Robinson (6'1/205) was a four-star dual-threat quarterback in TCU's 2017 class. Horned Frogs HC Gary Patterson is unconcerned about any jitters if the true frosh is thrust into the starting fire this weekend, saying, "He's played in state championships in Texas ... 50,000 people. If he has to play, he'll be fine." In limited action covering five games this season, Robinson has completed 7-of-10 passes for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Nov 14 - 6:30 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Rivals recruiting analyst Nick Krueger wrote that TCU four-star 2017 QB Shawn Robinson "seems the most able to pick up where Trevone Boykin left off."
"Without a clear favorite heading into next season," Krueger wrote, "Robinson could find himself walking into a favorable situation if one of the current young signal-callers on the roster doesn’t take a convincing hold of the position." The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is a dual-threat stud out of DeSoto, Texas, and ranks as Rivals' No. 70 overall player for 2017. Per Krueger, he "could still stand to sharpen up some basic elements of his passing, but his ability to make plays with his legs compensates for that, especially if he is thrust into a starting role sooner than later."
Fri, May 27, 2016 03:11:00 PM
Source:
Rivals
TCU QB Robnson to start in place of Hill
Nov 17 - 2:37 PM
TCU frosh QB Shawn Robinson waits in wings
Nov 14 - 6:30 PM
TCU 2017 QB Robinson could start early
Fri, May 27, 2016 03:11:00 PM
More Shawn Robinson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Allen
WY
(960)
2
J. Rosen
UCL
(667)
3
T. Woodson
AKR
(626)
4
M. Richt
MIA
(554)
5
J. Herbert
OR
(550)
6
C. Sutton
SMU
(546)
7
E. Dungey
SYR
(543)
8
K. Hill
TCU
(472)
9
S. Darnold
USC
(467)
10
B. Jones
TEN
(445)
Week 12 CFB Best Bets
Nov 16
Thor Nystrom runs through his 13 best bets of the weekend, including picks on Wisconsin-Michigan, TCU-Texas Tech and WVU-Texas.
Week 12 CFB Best Bets
Nov 16
»
Top Pass Catching Tight Ends
Nov 15
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
»
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
»
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
»
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
»
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
NFL Draft Headlines
»
TCU QB Robnson to start in place of Hill
»
ULL HC Hudspeth: We'll use 2 QBs against NMSU
»
TCU QB Hill (concussion) out vs. Texas Tech
»
Jackson throws four scores in win over BSU
»
Buffalo's Johnson catches four touchdowns
»
Razorbacks could target Malzahn in offseason
»
Dungey (foot) listed as questionable for UL
»
Butler: No regrets about transferring to Iowa
»
QB Shirreffs (concussion) calls it a career
»
Scout calls QB JT Barrett 'this year's Dobbs'
»
QB Linehan (hand) ruled out for Saturday
»
Report: Herbert (collarbone) to start vs Zona
