Shawn Robinson | Quarterback Team: TCU Horned Frogs Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 205

TCU freshman QB Shawn Robinson will start against Texas Tech on Saturday. Robinson is getting the call with redshirt senior Kenny Hill suffering from a concussion. Robinson, the No. 6-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country and a four-star recruit in the last class, is the highest-rated QB recruit to ever sign with TCU. The 247Sports Composite ranked him as the nation’s No. 198 overall recruit. "Dude has a rocket arm," Hill said of Robinson in July. "Like he can sling it. He can run. He just does a lot of things really well." Texas Tech's soft defense provides a nice matchup for his first start, but Robinson is obviously inexperienced. Source: Diehards

TCU freshman QB Shawn Robinson would start against Texas Tech on Saturday if redshirt senior Kenny Hill (undisclosed) is unable to play. Robinson (6'1/205) was a four-star dual-threat quarterback in TCU's 2017 class. Horned Frogs HC Gary Patterson is unconcerned about any jitters if the true frosh is thrust into the starting fire this weekend, saying, "He's played in state championships in Texas ... 50,000 people. If he has to play, he'll be fine." In limited action covering five games this season, Robinson has completed 7-of-10 passes for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Source: ESPN.com