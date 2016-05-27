Player Page

Shawn Robinson | Quarterback

Team: TCU Horned Frogs
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205

Latest News

Recent News

TCU freshman QB Shawn Robinson will start against Texas Tech on Saturday.
Robinson is getting the call with redshirt senior Kenny Hill suffering from a concussion. Robinson, the No. 6-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country and a four-star recruit in the last class, is the highest-rated QB recruit to ever sign with TCU. The 247Sports Composite ranked him as the nation’s No. 198 overall recruit. "Dude has a rocket arm," Hill said of Robinson in July. "Like he can sling it. He can run. He just does a lot of things really well." Texas Tech's soft defense provides a nice matchup for his first start, but Robinson is obviously inexperienced. Nov 17 - 2:37 PM
Source: Diehards
More Shawn Robinson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 