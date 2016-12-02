Terence Williams | Running Back Team: Baylor Bears Age / DOB: (21) / 12/20/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 225

Latest News Recent News

Balor HC Matt Rhule said that redshirt junior RB Terence Williams will likely be out of action until Big 12 play due to a shoulder injury. Williams suffered the shoulder injury in spring practice and subsequently sat out the team's spring game. Said Rhule, "The doctors have tried to be patient with him and make sure he really, really heals. Terence has an NFL career ahead of him at some point and I want to make sure he's healed before he goes out there." Jamycal Hasty figures to see the bulk of work on the ground this season until Williams is healthy enough to contribute. Source: Craig Smoak on Twitter

The Dallas Morning News' Adam Grosbard floated the possibility that Baylor redshirt junior RB Terence Williams could enter the Heisman conversation this autumn. "The main case for Williams is he has a lot of room to grow after a very promising sophomore season," Grosbard writes. This past season, the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder rushed for 1,048 yards and 11 touchdowns. Heisman contention is probably a bridge too far, but at the very least, he could receive more than 200 carries for the first time in his career now that Shock Linwood has moved on. Source: Dallas Morning News

Baylor redshirt sophomore RB Terence Williams (knee) is questionable for this weekend’s game against West Virginia. He suffered the injury a few weeks ago against Oklahoma and isn't out of the woods yet. Williams, a former national top-300 recruit, ran for 556 yards in nine games as redshirt freshman in 2015. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder has 855 yards and 10 scores this year. Source: Fansided