Player Page

Terence Williams | Running Back

Team: Baylor Bears
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/20/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 225

Latest News

Recent News

Balor HC Matt Rhule said that redshirt junior RB Terence Williams will likely be out of action until Big 12 play due to a shoulder injury.
Williams suffered the shoulder injury in spring practice and subsequently sat out the team's spring game. Said Rhule, "The doctors have tried to be patient with him and make sure he really, really heals. Terence has an NFL career ahead of him at some point and I want to make sure he's healed before he goes out there." Jamycal Hasty figures to see the bulk of work on the ground this season until Williams is healthy enough to contribute. Jul 18 - 6:11 PM
Source: Craig Smoak on Twitter
More Terence Williams Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 