Sam Ehlinger | Quarterback Team: Texas Longhorns Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 207

Latest News Recent News

Texas HC Tom Herman indicated that freshman QB Sam Ehlinger has been performing better than sophomore QB Shane Buchele of late. Ehlinger (6'1/207) has begun to garner more first-team reps due to his recent sharp play. In a perfect universe, Herman would like to redshirt his freshman quarterback for the coming season, but Ehlinger (and by negative degrees, Buechele) might be forcing his hand, here. Rivals ranked the true frosh as the No. 115 overall prospect in the 2017 class. We still think Buechele will ultimately come away reclaiming his starting role, but it's becoming an open question. Source: Anwar Richardson on Twitter

Texas HC Tom Herman indicated that freshman QB Sam Ehlinger will have a chance to compete for the starting job with sophomore QB Shane Buchele in August. Herman said that ideally, Ehlinger would take a redshirt for the coming campaign, but this is not an open-and-shut case, particularly given that Buchele did not run away with the job in the spring. Ehlinger (6'1/207) ranked as Rivals' No. 115 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle. This will sort itself out in August camp. The early favorite to win the gig should probably still be Buechele, who played very well in stretches as a true freshman last season. Source: Brian Davis on Twitter

ESPN's Jake Trotter believes QB Sam Ehlinger is the primary backup at worst, and might even challenge for the starting lineup. Shane Buechele started as a freshman and played at a very high level considering he was thrown into the fire. His skill set fits Texas' offensive style, in terms of extremely spread out receivers with quick passes near the line of scrimmage or immediate vertical shots in one on one situations. Still, some who follow the team seem to be very interested in Ehlinger. Source: ESPN