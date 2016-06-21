Player Page

Sam Ehlinger | Quarterback

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 207

Texas HC Tom Herman indicated that freshman QB Sam Ehlinger has been performing better than sophomore QB Shane Buchele of late.
Ehlinger (6'1/207) has begun to garner more first-team reps due to his recent sharp play. In a perfect universe, Herman would like to redshirt his freshman quarterback for the coming season, but Ehlinger (and by negative degrees, Buechele) might be forcing his hand, here. Rivals ranked the true frosh as the No. 115 overall prospect in the 2017 class. We still think Buechele will ultimately come away reclaiming his starting role, but it's becoming an open question. Aug 13 - 1:29 PM
Source: Anwar Richardson on Twitter
