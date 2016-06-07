Chris Robison | Quarterback Team: Oklahoma Sooners Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 190

Oklahoma freshman QB Chris Robison and redshirt junior CB Ronnie LaRue were arrested for public intoxication early Sunday morning. The Sooners held their spring game on Saturday. Robison completed 3-of-5 passes for 49 yards in that one. Then, apparently a little too much celebration. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder was arrested at 3:33 AM Sunday morning, with LaRue's arrest coming about two hours later. "We are aware of the situations and they will be addressed internally," said an Oklahoma spokesperson. Neither LaRue (a walk-on several years back) nor Robison (a four-star prospect for the 2017 cycle) are expected to be major contributors during the coming season. Source: The Oklahoman

Oklahoma four-star 2017 QB Chris Robison was selected to participate in Elite 11. What will folks at Nike Headquarters see next month when they check out the Sooner commit? A cannon, for starters. 247 Sports said Robison had the strongest arms of all Elite 11 finalists. "The Oklahoma commit loved flashing his arm strength by ripping digs and deep outs to his receivers over the weekend," Luke Stampini wrote. "Robison can throw some darts when he lets it loose. It was clear that he has a very live arm and the ability to make throws into tight coverages that others don’t have the arm strength to take such a chance." Source: 247 Sports

Rivals recruiting analyst Nick Krueger noted that Oklahoma four-star 2017 QB Chris Robison displays "a Favre-esque element to the way he plays." "[Robison] likes to talk smack with players and coaches alike and was clearly having a good time in Dallas [at a Rivals Camp Series regional] despite less-than-perfect throwing conditions," Krueger wrote. "He has a lot of confidence in his arm and does as much as high school quarterback can." The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder would have competed for the 2017 starting job with freshman Austin Kendall and Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray, but on Thursday, the Big 12 passed a tweak to their walk-on transfer rules that will allow all-world gunslinger Baker Mayfield an additional year of eligibility. Robison and company will just have to be patient and wait for their opportunities. At least theoretically, Robison could choose to de-commit, but there has not been any early talk of that in the aftermath of Mayfield receiving the additional year. Source: Rivals