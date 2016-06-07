Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Chris Robison | Quarterback
Team:
Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Oklahoma freshman QB Chris Robison and redshirt junior CB Ronnie LaRue were arrested for public intoxication early Sunday morning.
The Sooners held their spring game on Saturday. Robison completed 3-of-5 passes for 49 yards in that one. Then, apparently a little too much celebration. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder was arrested at 3:33 AM Sunday morning, with LaRue's arrest coming about two hours later. "We are aware of the situations and they will be addressed internally," said an Oklahoma spokesperson. Neither LaRue (a walk-on several years back) nor Robison (a four-star prospect for the 2017 cycle) are expected to be major contributors during the coming season.
Apr 9 - 1:21 PM
Source:
The Oklahoman
Oklahoma four-star 2017 QB Chris Robison was selected to participate in Elite 11.
What will folks at Nike Headquarters see next month when they check out the Sooner commit? A cannon, for starters. 247 Sports said Robison had the strongest arms of all Elite 11 finalists. "The Oklahoma commit loved flashing his arm strength by ripping digs and deep outs to his receivers over the weekend," Luke Stampini wrote. "Robison can throw some darts when he lets it loose. It was clear that he has a very live arm and the ability to make throws into tight coverages that others don’t have the arm strength to take such a chance."
Tue, Jun 7, 2016 08:23:00 PM
Source:
247 Sports
Rivals recruiting analyst Nick Krueger noted that Oklahoma four-star 2017 QB Chris Robison displays "a Favre-esque element to the way he plays."
"[Robison] likes to talk smack with players and coaches alike and was clearly having a good time in Dallas [at a Rivals Camp Series regional] despite less-than-perfect throwing conditions," Krueger wrote. "He has a lot of confidence in his arm and does as much as high school quarterback can." The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder would have competed for the 2017 starting job with freshman Austin Kendall and Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray, but on Thursday, the Big 12 passed a tweak to their walk-on transfer rules that will allow all-world gunslinger Baker Mayfield an additional year of eligibility. Robison and company will just have to be patient and wait for their opportunities. At least theoretically, Robison could choose to de-commit, but there has not been any early talk of that in the aftermath of Mayfield receiving the additional year.
Fri, Jun 3, 2016 05:11:00 PM
Source:
Rivals
Rivals recruiting analyst Nick Krueger noted that Oklahoma four-star 2017 QB Chris Robison "bring more of a cavalier-style of play to the position and is a more outspoken personality than [four-star 2016 signee Austin Kendall]."
All talk of a 2017 quarterback competition at Oklahoma is premature until a proposed Big 12 transfer rule regarding walk-on in-conference transfers is determined. If it does take effect, then Baker Mayfield will have another year of eligibility and Robison, Kendall and former Aggie Kyler Murray will be taking backup roles barring injury. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Robison ranks as Rivals' No. 96 overall prospect for 2017 and their No. 6 pro-style quarterback.
Sat, May 28, 2016 03:28:00 PM
Source:
Rivals
Pair of Sooners arrested for public intox
Apr 9 - 1:21 PM
Boomer Sooner: QB Robison headed to Elite 11
Tue, Jun 7, 2016 08:23:00 PM
Robison exhibits Favre's style of play
Fri, Jun 3, 2016 05:11:00 PM
OU QB commit Robison will have competition
Sat, May 28, 2016 03:28:00 PM
More Chris Robison Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Watson
CLE
(976)
2
P. Mahomes
TTU
(896)
3
D. Cook
FSU
(791)
4
J. Adams
LSU
(688)
5
L. Fournette
LSU
(650)
6
D. Kizer
ND
(630)
7
J. Mixon
OK
(540)
8
D. Webb
CAL
(530)
9
M. Lattimore
OSU
(505)
10
O. Melifonwu
CT
(465)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Oklahoma Sooners Tickets
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
Christian McCaffrey is circling the draft's top-10 like the shark in 'Jaws.' That and more in this week's news rundown.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
»
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
»
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
»
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
»
NFL Team Needs: Colts
Apr 5
»
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 5
»
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Pair of Sooners arrested for public intox
»
Jarrett Stidham shines in Auburn spring game
»
Five-star DE Xavier Thomas pledges to Clemson
»
Hawkeyes S Brandon Snyder tears ACL
»
Brooks views LSU S Adams as best in class
»
BAL assistant GM doesn't see CB Jones sliding
»
Brian Kelly calls Kizer best QB to declare
»
Report: Former Vols RB Hurd visiting Baylor
»
Report: Mixon paid visit to Buccaneers
»
Teez Tabor says hamstring injury slowed runs
»
Virginia self-imposes sanctions for violation
»
Miller: Bills might be in love with QB Watson
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
