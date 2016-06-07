Player Page

Chris Robison | Quarterback

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190

Oklahoma freshman QB Chris Robison and redshirt junior CB Ronnie LaRue were arrested for public intoxication early Sunday morning.
The Sooners held their spring game on Saturday. Robison completed 3-of-5 passes for 49 yards in that one. Then, apparently a little too much celebration. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder was arrested at 3:33 AM Sunday morning, with LaRue's arrest coming about two hours later. "We are aware of the situations and they will be addressed internally," said an Oklahoma spokesperson. Neither LaRue (a walk-on several years back) nor Robison (a four-star prospect for the 2017 cycle) are expected to be major contributors during the coming season. Apr 9 - 1:21 PM
Source: The Oklahoman
