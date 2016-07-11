Foster Sarell | Tackle

Stanford received a verbal commitment from four-star T Foster Sarell.

The Cardinal have received verbal commitments from two of the best offensive linemen in the country in Walker Little (ESPN 300 No. 75) and now Sarrell (ESPN 300 No. 12). The latter opted to commit to HC David Shaw's cause over Washington, USC, Nebraska and Notre Dame. The 6-foot, 315-pounder has been charging hard since the summer and earned offensive line MVP honors at The Opening back in July. At the time, Bleacher Report's Tyler Donohue noted that he "consistently handled power-rush efforts" at the annual summer camp. ESPN 300 refers to Sarell as a "massive offensive line prospect [who] should develop into a dominant run blocker at the next level."