Nate McBride | Linebacker Team: Georgia Bulldogs Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 221

Georgia received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 LB Nate McBride. McBride committed to the Bulldogs over Auburn, Alabama and Oregon. He spoke highly of Oregon over the summer and took his only official visit to date with the Ducks, but ultimately, Georgia HC Kirby Smart reeled in the 6-foot-1, 221-pound home-state stud. There is a wide variance on his evaluation in the high school scouting community. While McBride ranks as Rivals' No. 53 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle, ESPN 300 doesn't check him into their master list until No. 198. The Worldwide Leader believes he "will need to add bulk and functional strength for the next level" and "[m]ay struggle to stick with receivers in man coverage." Source: Dawg Nation

Five-star 2017 LB Nate McBride released a list of the five finalists for his commitment. In no particular order, McBride is considering Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Stanford. While Rivals recruiting analyst Woody Wommack has predicted that he would eventually commit to Georgia, Oregon could be a big player here, too. The 6-foot-1, 221-pounder said, "Oregon's always been a favorite. I like watching them play; they play with a lot of speed. They've been my favorite team for a while." If the Ducks are to win out here, they will have to beat out Kirby Smart for a home-state kid -- McBride currently plies his trade for Vidalia High in Georgia. Scout.com calls him a "very instinctive" player and ranks him as their No. 89 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle. Rivals is even higher on him, placing him at a lofty No. 25. Source: Nate McBride on Twitter