Player Page

Nate McBride | Linebacker

Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 221

Latest News

Recent News

Georgia received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 LB Nate McBride.
McBride committed to the Bulldogs over Auburn, Alabama and Oregon. He spoke highly of Oregon over the summer and took his only official visit to date with the Ducks, but ultimately, Georgia HC Kirby Smart reeled in the 6-foot-1, 221-pound home-state stud. There is a wide variance on his evaluation in the high school scouting community. While McBride ranks as Rivals' No. 53 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle, ESPN 300 doesn't check him into their master list until No. 198. The Worldwide Leader believes he "will need to add bulk and functional strength for the next level" and "[m]ay struggle to stick with receivers in man coverage." Dec 26 - 1:16 PM
Source: Dawg Nation
More Nate McBride Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 