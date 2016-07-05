Player Page

DeAngelo Gibbs | Safety

Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 207

Latest News

Recent News

Georgia received a verbal commitment from five-star 2017 ATH DeAngelo Gibbs.
There is a fair bit of range when it comes to how the standard recruiting outlets view Gibbs. ESPN 300 is the highest on the 6-foot-2, 207-pounder, placing him at No. 10 on their 2017 master list. Scout sees matters similarly and sees Gibbs home at No. 13. On the other end of the spectrum would be Rivals, who slots him in at No. 141. Rankings disparity aside, this is a fantastic pledge for HC Kirby Smart. Scout refers to him as a "special talent," noting that he could have the largest upside as a safety or corner. "His ball skills, body control, and speed are strengths on either side of the ball. Just a natural star," the outlet concludes. Jan 2 - 1:05 PM
Source: Scout.com
More DeAngelo Gibbs Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 