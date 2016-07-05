DeAngelo Gibbs | Safety

There is a fair bit of range when it comes to how the standard recruiting outlets view Gibbs. ESPN 300 is the highest on the 6-foot-2, 207-pounder, placing him at No. 10 on their 2017 master list. Scout sees matters similarly and sees Gibbs home at No. 13. On the other end of the spectrum would be Rivals, who slots him in at No. 141. Rankings disparity aside, this is a fantastic pledge for HC Kirby Smart. Scout refers to him as a "special talent," noting that he could have the largest upside as a safety or corner. "His ball skills, body control, and speed are strengths on either side of the ball. Just a natural star," the outlet concludes.

Scout.com national recruiting analyst Chad Simmons wrote that "[s]ome feel [five-star 2017 ATH DeAngelo Gibbs] takes plays off, that he doesn't always play his hardest, but he simply may be bored at times."

Simmons argues that Gibbs might just be so much more talented than the majority of his competition that he doesn't always put forth 100% effort -- simply because he doesn't have to at this point. Wrote the analyst, "There is no question, Gibbs does need to play hard consistently, he needs to stay healthy, but when the bright lights come on, he seems to always step his game up to show why he is considered one of the best in America." Simmons is chomping at the bit to watch him perform at The Opening in Beaverton, Oregon, this week. The 6-foot-2, 207-pounder participated in The Opening Finals last year and impressed as a sophomore.