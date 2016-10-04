Jamire Calvin | Wide Receiver Team: Oregon State Beavers Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 165

Latest News Recent News

Four-star 2017 WR Jamire Calvin committed to Oregon State. In a surprising twist, Calvin picked the Beavers over Nebraska, Notre Dame, Alabama and Washington State. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder is a burner. Calvin said in October that Oregon State coaches had told him that they "would use me like Brandin Cooks and Victor Bolden." Expect to see him in the slot immediately. Source: Bleacher Report

Uncommitted four-star 2017 WR Jamire Calvin is taking an official visit to Oregon State this weekend. "[The coaching staff says] how much they love me, and how I can help turn the program around," Calvin said. "I'm the missing piece, and how they would use me like Brandin Cooks and Victor Bolden." The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder has already trekked out to Nebraska and a trip to Notre Dame could be in the cards later this autumn. Calvin ranks as Rivals' No. 243 overall prospect for the 2017 cycle. Source: Rivals

Four-star 2017 WR Jamire Calvin is considering a visit to Notre Dame for August. Calvin just received an offer from the Fighting Irish, one which has stirred up the echoes well enough. Not only is he seriously kicking around an unofficial trip in August, he said that an official visit to South Bend this fall is just about guaranteed. Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney notes that the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder will also likely be making official visits to Arizona State and Nebraska. His strong work during the spring circuit earned him a recent boost from Rivals, who awarded him a fourth star and pushed him into their top 250 prospects for 2017 at No. 239. Source: Rivals