Jamire Calvin | Wide Receiver

Team: Oregon State Beavers
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 165

Four-star 2017 WR Jamire Calvin committed to Oregon State.
In a surprising twist, Calvin picked the Beavers over Nebraska, Notre Dame, Alabama and Washington State. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder is a burner. Calvin said in October that Oregon State coaches had told him that they "would use me like Brandin Cooks and Victor Bolden." Expect to see him in the slot immediately. Jan 7 - 1:32 PM
Source: Bleacher Report
