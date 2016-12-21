Zamir White | Running Back Team: Georgia Bulldogs Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 205

Top 2018 RB recruit Zamir White announced his commitment to Georgia. Source: ESPN on Twitter

Laurinburg Scotland HC Richard Bailey said that he believes that Georgia is the front-runner for uncommitted five-star 2018 RB Zamir White's pledge. On Monday, White released a top four of Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and North Carolina. Bailey stressed that his guess of Georgia as the leader for his star pupil is strictly that, a guess. In a nice gesture, the 6-foot, 205-pounder plans on making his commitment on June 27, his mother's birthday. Rivals ranks him as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle. He has been comped to former Wisconsin star Melvin Gordon due to his explosiveness when hitting open holes. Source: Rivals

Uncommitted five-star 2018 RB Zamir White will make his pledge on June 27. White is expected to name the top four contenders for his commitment in the near future. Among the schools chasing after Rivals' No. 1 running back (No. 6 overall) in the 2018 class, expected big dogs Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, FSU, UNC and Georgia. South Carolina is also in the hunt for the 6-foot, 205-pound native of Laurinburg, North Carolina. Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman is of the belief that both Clemson and UNC will be among White's final four. He has drawn some high-profile comps to this date in his recruitment, with ESPN gurus Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert comparing him to Melvin Gordon in his ability to explode through holes when running downhill. Source: Rivals