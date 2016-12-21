Zamir White | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 13
Jun 27
MLB Live Chat
Jun 27
Daily Dose: Groovin' Grichuk
Jun 27
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 26
Dose: Bellinger Keeps Blasting
Jun 26
Top 10 Prospects: June 26
Jun 26
Marquez or Montgomery
Jun 25
Dose: Young And Athletics
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nolasco lifted after taking comebacker to leg
Andrus hammers pair of homers in loss to CLE
Hamels returns from DL to allow seven runs
Report: Yankees will call up Tyler Wade
Starlin Castro exited with strained hamstring
Bumgarner (shoulder) pitching at AAA Friday
Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) could return Friday
McCarthy (knee) placed on disabled list
Corey Seager (hamstring) runs in outfield
Finnegan diagnosed with strained triceps
Matt Holliday sent for tests due to fatigue
Carlos Gonzalez (shoulder) placed on DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dominant Red Zone Receivers
Jun 26
Your Need for Willie Snead
Jun 25
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 23
Lions Fantasy Preview
Jun 23
Podcast: Remember The Titans
Jun 23
Broncos Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Winning, Losing and Plays
Jun 22
Cowboys Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Crowder will be see more targets than Pryor?
Cam: I don't have to always be the playmaker
Schefter: Rams, Johnson will not reach deal
Schefter: Cousins deal 'long shot' right now
Vikings GM says Floyd will remain on roster
Michael Floyd sentenced to one day in jail
Saints place Fairley (heart) on reserve/NFI
WRs coach: Alshon had best offseason in years
Cam Newton (shoulder) resumes throwing
Jay Ajayi could push for 1,900 total yards?
Le'Veon Bell videoed playing basketball
Never mind: Riddick refutes Chiefs rumors
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bulls-Wolves Trade Podcast
Jun 26
Mailbag: PG-13, Rookies & More
Jun 26
2017 Free Agent Rankings: C's
Jun 26
The 2017 Draft Picks Podcast
Jun 24
NBA Draft Day Grades
Jun 24
Top Undrafted Players
Jun 23
NBA Draft Winners and Losers
Jun 23
2017 NBA Draft Tracker
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Malik Monk (ankle) doubtful for Summer League
Russell Westbrook named league MVP
Draymond wins Defensive Player of the Year
Giannis wins Most Improved Player Award
Wizards extend qualifying offer to Bogdanovic
WAS extends qualifying offer to Otto Porter
Eric Gordon named Sixth Man of the Year
Malcolm Brogdon wins Rookie of the Year
Hawks extend qualifying offer to Hardaway Jr.
Nurkic, Davis, Crabbe will be ready for camp
ESPN: Wolves still looking to deal Rubio
Paul George, Kevin Love trade talk heats up?
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Stars acquire Marc Methot from Vegas
Plenty of teams talking to Joe Thornton
Blackhawks ink Anton Forsberg to 2-year deal
Teemu Selanne highlights HHoF class of 2017
Zack Kassian gets 3-year deal with Oilers
Stars will use a buyout on Antti Niemi
Carolina inks Derek Ryan to one-year deal
Report: NYR will hire Lindy Ruff as assistant
CGY acquires Travis Hamonic from NYI
Avs make Conor Timmins first pick of 2nd rd
Nolan Patrick aims for spot on the Flyers
St. Louis acquires Brayden Schenn from Flyers
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Sonoma and Iowa
Jun 25
Update: Sonoma (Spring)
Jun 24
Toyota / Save Mart 350 Stats
Jun 23
DFS: Sonoma
Jun 22
Chasing Sonoma
Jun 21
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sadler: 8th at Newton, retains NXS lead
Hemric: 21st at Newton, fourth in points
Ryan Reed: American Ethanol E15 250 results
Allgaier: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Poole: American Ethanol E15 250 results
Cole Custer: American Ethanol E15 250 results
Gilliland keeps lead after Carneros 200
Chris Eggleston: Runner-up in K&N West points
Derek Kraus: Carneros 200 results
Matt Tifft: American Ethanol E15 250 results
Rodgers: Pole, most laps, 2nd in Carneros 200
Self: 4th in Carneros 200, gains in points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rahm debuts at 2018 Ryder Cup Paris course
Woodland becomes a dad; WDs from QL National
Closing 67 yields Danny Lee season-best T3
Berger loses playoff at TPC River Highlands
Spieth wins Travelers playoff; 10th TOUR win
Hoffman posts 10-under with bogey-free 66
Superb Romero claims BMW International Open
MDF bumps 11 at Travelers, including Lovemark
Weekley rides inward 30 to 65/R3; solo 2nd
Spieth 66 on Day 3; maintains one-shot lead
Berger three back in solo 3rd with 66 in R3
Rookie Pan posts 8-under with bogey-free 64
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Shane Buechele wins Manning Academy challenge
Baylor proposes assault information release
Shedrick knows: Bo's nephew commits to Auburn
Redshirt likely for UM T Grant Newsome (knee)
Four-star RB Salahuddin commits to USC
Mountaineers add transferring Cane TE Haskins
Riley leaves door open for Johnson's return
Feuding KSU WR Sutton transfers to Appy State
Four-star LB Ben Wilson commits to TCU
Ex-LSU T Allen transfers to a Texas JUCO
Cal starting RG Wallace leaves the team
KU planning $300 million stadium renovation
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Saints edging closer to signing Bednarek
Brighton searching for a new left-back
Bournemouth in talks to sign ex-Blackburn man
Chelsea striker Traore headed to Lyon
Huddersfield to make second bid for Derby ace
Silva and Soares set to return for Portugal
Bournemouth comeback for Nathan Ake
New boss set for the Selhurst Park hot seat
LFC midfielder injured on international duty
West Ham winger is raring to go
Swansea close in on their second signing
Southampton appoint Pellegrino as manager
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Zamir White | Running Back
Team:
Georgia Bulldogs
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 205
Latest News
Recent News
Top 2018 RB recruit Zamir White announced his commitment to Georgia.
Jun 27 - 12:20 PM
Source:
ESPN on Twitter
Laurinburg Scotland HC Richard Bailey said that he believes that Georgia is the front-runner for uncommitted five-star 2018 RB Zamir White's pledge.
On Monday, White released a top four of Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and North Carolina. Bailey stressed that his guess of Georgia as the leader for his star pupil is strictly that, a guess. In a nice gesture, the 6-foot, 205-pounder plans on making his commitment on June 27, his mother's birthday. Rivals ranks him as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle. He has been comped to former Wisconsin star Melvin Gordon due to his explosiveness when hitting open holes.
Feb 24 - 6:27 PM
Source:
Rivals
Uncommitted five-star 2018 RB Zamir White will make his pledge on June 27.
White is expected to name the top four contenders for his commitment in the near future. Among the schools chasing after Rivals' No. 1 running back (No. 6 overall) in the 2018 class, expected big dogs Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, FSU, UNC and Georgia. South Carolina is also in the hunt for the 6-foot, 205-pound native of Laurinburg, North Carolina. Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman is of the belief that both Clemson and UNC will be among White's final four. He has drawn some high-profile comps to this date in his recruitment, with ESPN gurus Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert comparing him to Melvin Gordon in his ability to explode through holes when running downhill.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 05:17:00 PM
Source:
Rivals
ESPN's Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert compared uncommitted five-star 2018 RB Zamir White to Melvin Gordon in terms of his ability to run downhill.
And White's coach at Scotland County has compared him to Elijah Hood and Todd Gurley. No pressure, kid. Haubert and Luginbill went so far as to say that the 6-foot, 205-pounder "might be physically ready to make the jump right now to the college level." They went on to note that White "hits the hole with square shoulder pads and is decisive in finding and bursting through." The closest the pair of analysts came to offering a downside to White's game came when they wrote that "[h]is top-end speed might limit him from being a true game-breaker at the college level, but he has load-carrier written all over him and landing in a power-running offense would really accelerate his success." White ranks as the No. 9 prospect on the ESPN Junior 300.
Sat, Jul 30, 2016 08:00:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Top 2018 RB recruit Zamir White chooses UGA
Jun 27 - 12:20 PM
Georgia a strong contender for RB Zamir White
Feb 24 - 6:27 PM
Five-star 2018 RB White to decide over summer
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 05:17:00 PM
Zamir White earns lofty Melvin Gordon comp
Sat, Jul 30, 2016 08:00:00 PM
More Zamir White Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Johnson Jr.
NEB
(1742)
2
J. Allen
WY
(1288)
3
D. Beaty
KU
(1199)
4
L. Riley
OK
(1127)
5
C. Sutton
APS
(903)
6
L. McGowan
BAY
(372)
7
J. Moore
NEB
(340)
8
D. Law
UAB
(332)
9
B. Banks
KSU
(281)
10
W. Sunderland
OK
(271)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Georgia Bulldogs Tickets
Headlines
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
The Cowboys drafted five players ranked in their top 70 and remain excited about Jaylon Smith's potential in 2017.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
»
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
»
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Shane Buechele wins Manning Academy challenge
»
Baylor proposes assault information release
»
Shedrick knows: Bo's nephew commits to Auburn
»
Redshirt likely for UM T Grant Newsome (knee)
»
Four-star RB Salahuddin commits to USC
»
Mountaineers add transferring Cane TE Haskins
»
Riley leaves door open for Johnson's return
»
Feuding KSU WR Sutton transfers to Appy State
»
Four-star LB Ben Wilson commits to TCU
»
Ex-LSU T Allen transfers to a Texas JUCO
»
Cal starting RG Wallace leaves the team
»
KU planning $300 million stadium renovation
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved