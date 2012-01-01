Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Matt Corral | Quarterback
Team:
High School Players
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
247Sports' Tom Loy reports that USC five-star 2018 verbal QB commit Matt Corral has reopened his recruitment.
On the heels of five-star QB Justin Fields backing off his Penn State commitment to the surprise of many, Corral is following suit. This one doesn't come as completely out of the blue, though, as there had been whispers that the five-star California native was secretly quite smitten with Georgia. And lo and behold, 247Sports' Loy hears that three schools stand as frontrunners to capitalize on Corral's open heart -- those being Alabama, Florida and Georgia. If Corral is, indeed, seriously considering Georgia, it isn't the most logistically smooth landing spot. The Bulldogs already have Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm in the quarterback room, both of whom were themselves five-star recruits out of high school. Alabama similarly already houses Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. On the USC side of the equation, Scout.com's Greg Biggins passes along that the Trojans have reached out to four-star Utah QB commit Jack Tuttle, whom Biggins writes "sounds firm" with his Utes pledge.
Jun 17 - 2:16 PM
Source:
247Sports
Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney dismissed talk that USC five-star 2018 verbal QB commit Matt Corral might flip to Alabama or Georgia.
"The Long Beach (Calif.) Poly standout said it has always been a dream to play at USC," Gorney writes, "and the path to the starting job seems to be much smoother with the Trojans than at Georgia, where sophomore five-star Jacob Eason and freshman five-star Jake Fromm are already on the roster." The analyst acknowledges that the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Corral is probably going to take visits to other interested programs, but wrote that "the feeling I get is that the Trojans don’t have too much to worry about." In the short term, he will be taking his talents to Beaverton, Oregon, at the end of the month to participate in The Opening.
Jun 15 - 9:59 PM
Source:
Rivals
Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell notes that USC five-star 2018 verbal QB commit Matt Corral scuffled during the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge this past weekend.
"He struggled a lot," Farrell writes, "but in his defense he had two flight delays and a couple hours of sleep." Corral will try to put a better foot forward at The Opening in Beaverton at the end of the month. He earned an invite to that based on a strong performance in the Elite 11 Finals, with 247Sports' Luke Stampini passing along that his arm strength at the Finals was the best of all-comers.
Jun 13 - 6:15 PM
Source:
Rivals
USC five-star 2018 verbal QB commit Matt Corral received an invitation to The Opening.
"The USC pledge can drive the ball down the field on go routes or rip the ball through the defense on a dig. In a camp with plenty of live arms," 247Sports' Luke Stampini wrote of the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder's performance at the Elite 11 Finals, "Corral looked to have the best when it came to overall arm strength." He has been committed to USC since February of 2016. Rivals ranks Corral as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2018 cycle, trailing only Clemson commit Trevor Lawrence.
Jun 6 - 7:32 PM
Source:
247Sports
Report: Five-star USC QB Corral decommits
Jun 17 - 2:16 PM
Gorney doesn't see Corral jumping from USC
Jun 15 - 9:59 PM
USC QB commit Corral struggles in camp
Jun 13 - 6:15 PM
USC QB pledge Corral invited to The Opening
Jun 6 - 7:32 PM
More Matt Corral Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Mayfield
OK
(958)
2
M. Zaire
UF
(780)
3
D. James
FSU
(711)
4
J. Fields
HS
(690)
5
B. Stoops
OK
(677)
6
A. Gilman
ND
(664)
7
A. Key
LSU
(594)
8
G. Takacs
ND
(550)
9
J. Harbaugh
MCH
(495)
10
K. Johnson Jr.
NEB
(474)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
