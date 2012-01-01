Matt Corral | Quarterback Team: High School Players Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 185

247Sports' Tom Loy reports that USC five-star 2018 verbal QB commit Matt Corral has reopened his recruitment. On the heels of five-star QB Justin Fields backing off his Penn State commitment to the surprise of many, Corral is following suit. This one doesn't come as completely out of the blue, though, as there had been whispers that the five-star California native was secretly quite smitten with Georgia. And lo and behold, 247Sports' Loy hears that three schools stand as frontrunners to capitalize on Corral's open heart -- those being Alabama, Florida and Georgia. If Corral is, indeed, seriously considering Georgia, it isn't the most logistically smooth landing spot. The Bulldogs already have Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm in the quarterback room, both of whom were themselves five-star recruits out of high school. Alabama similarly already houses Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. On the USC side of the equation, Scout.com's Greg Biggins passes along that the Trojans have reached out to four-star Utah QB commit Jack Tuttle, whom Biggins writes "sounds firm" with his Utes pledge. Source: 247Sports

Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney dismissed talk that USC five-star 2018 verbal QB commit Matt Corral might flip to Alabama or Georgia. "The Long Beach (Calif.) Poly standout said it has always been a dream to play at USC," Gorney writes, "and the path to the starting job seems to be much smoother with the Trojans than at Georgia, where sophomore five-star Jacob Eason and freshman five-star Jake Fromm are already on the roster." The analyst acknowledges that the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Corral is probably going to take visits to other interested programs, but wrote that "the feeling I get is that the Trojans don’t have too much to worry about." In the short term, he will be taking his talents to Beaverton, Oregon, at the end of the month to participate in The Opening. Source: Rivals

Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell notes that USC five-star 2018 verbal QB commit Matt Corral scuffled during the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge this past weekend. "He struggled a lot," Farrell writes, "but in his defense he had two flight delays and a couple hours of sleep." Corral will try to put a better foot forward at The Opening in Beaverton at the end of the month. He earned an invite to that based on a strong performance in the Elite 11 Finals, with 247Sports' Luke Stampini passing along that his arm strength at the Finals was the best of all-comers. Source: Rivals