Player Page

Matt Corral | Quarterback

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185

Latest News

Recent News

247Sports' Tom Loy reports that USC five-star 2018 verbal QB commit Matt Corral has reopened his recruitment.
On the heels of five-star QB Justin Fields backing off his Penn State commitment to the surprise of many, Corral is following suit. This one doesn't come as completely out of the blue, though, as there had been whispers that the five-star California native was secretly quite smitten with Georgia. And lo and behold, 247Sports' Loy hears that three schools stand as frontrunners to capitalize on Corral's open heart -- those being Alabama, Florida and Georgia. If Corral is, indeed, seriously considering Georgia, it isn't the most logistically smooth landing spot. The Bulldogs already have Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm in the quarterback room, both of whom were themselves five-star recruits out of high school. Alabama similarly already houses Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. On the USC side of the equation, Scout.com's Greg Biggins passes along that the Trojans have reached out to four-star Utah QB commit Jack Tuttle, whom Biggins writes "sounds firm" with his Utes pledge. Jun 17 - 2:16 PM
Source: 247Sports
More Matt Corral Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 