Player Page

Brendan Radley-Hiles | Cornerback

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 175

Latest News

Recent News

Nebraska four-star 2018 CB Brendan Radley-Hiles reopened his recruitment.
Radley-Hiles (5'10/175) had been committed to Nebraska since April. While no fresh commitment is imminent, the Calbasas, California, native is fresh off a visit to Oklahoma and the Sooners very much figure to be on his mind at this juncture. USC is another program to watch should the corner decide to stay closer to home. ESPN ranks Radley-Hiles as the No. 164 overall player in the 2018 class. Oct 31 - 9:15 PM
Source: Brendan Radley-Hiles on Twitter
More Brendan Radley-Hiles Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 