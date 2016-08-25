Brendan Radley-Hiles | Cornerback Team: High School Players Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 175

Nebraska four-star 2018 CB Brendan Radley-Hiles reopened his recruitment. Radley-Hiles (5'10/175) had been committed to Nebraska since April. While no fresh commitment is imminent, the Calbasas, California, native is fresh off a visit to Oklahoma and the Sooners very much figure to be on his mind at this juncture. USC is another program to watch should the corner decide to stay closer to home. ESPN ranks Radley-Hiles as the No. 164 overall player in the 2018 class. Source: Brendan Radley-Hiles on Twitter

Uncommitted four-star 2018 CB Brendan Radley-Hiles said that Florida is the front-runner for his pledge. "I don’t want to be like all the rest of the West Coast DBs by staying in the Pac-12. I want to be different," said Radley-Hiles, a native of Calbasas, California. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder isn't completely sealing himself off from the West Coast, though, as he called his USC offer "a dream" in June. Radley-Hiles ranks as Scout.com's No. 62 overall prospect for 2018, with Rivals more or less seeing eye-to-eye on the stud corner when they slot him in at No. 89 on their own cheat sheet. Source: Rivals