Jacob Phillips | Linebacker Team: LSU Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 231

Latest News Recent News

Oklahoma five-star 2017 verbal LB commit Jacob Phillips flipped his pledge to LSU. "After getting in the film room with [DC Dave Aranda] and seeing everything he did with Kendall Beckwith it really opened my eyes," Phillips explained. "He thinks I can come in a do the same thing." He ranks as Rivals' No. 29 overall prospect in the 2017 class and had been committed to the Sooners since mid-October before flipping down to the SEC. At 6-foot-3, 231 pounds, the Tennessee native is as college-ready on a physical level as they come. Scout.com's Chad Simmons notes that the newest baby Tiger has shown tremendous improvements over his final two seasons at East Literature Magnet School and writes that he "takes coaching well." Source: Rivals

Oklahoma received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 LB Jacob Phillips. "They were very excited to have me on board. They told me how much they want me and need me in their defense and it was very refreshing to put a smile on their face and get the worry off their back," said Phillips. Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon and Notre Dame were all in play for the 6-foot-3, 231-pounder's commitment, but not to be, not to be. Rivals ranks the competitive, physical linebacking prospect as their No. 37 overall recruit for 2017. Source: Rivals

Uncommitted four-star 2017 LB Jacob Phillips will announced his pledge on October 12. Phillips is fresh off an official visit to Alabama and will drink in Texas A&M this coming weekend before he buckles down to make his final choice. The 6-foot-3, 231-pounder has already logged officials to Oregon, Oklahoma and Notre Dame. Scout.com ranks him as their No. 228 overall prospect, noting that he is "[a]n ideal inside linebacker who plays inside the box. By the rankings books, Rivals is much higher on Phillips. Much, much higher. They see him home at No. 37 overall on their 2017 master list. Source: Rivals