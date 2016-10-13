Player Page

Jacob Phillips | Linebacker

Team: LSU Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 231

Oklahoma five-star 2017 verbal LB commit Jacob Phillips flipped his pledge to LSU.
"After getting in the film room with [DC Dave Aranda] and seeing everything he did with Kendall Beckwith it really opened my eyes," Phillips explained. "He thinks I can come in a do the same thing." He ranks as Rivals' No. 29 overall prospect in the 2017 class and had been committed to the Sooners since mid-October before flipping down to the SEC. At 6-foot-3, 231 pounds, the Tennessee native is as college-ready on a physical level as they come. Scout.com's Chad Simmons notes that the newest baby Tiger has shown tremendous improvements over his final two seasons at East Literature Magnet School and writes that he "takes coaching well." Jan 26 - 4:41 PM
Source: Rivals
