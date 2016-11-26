Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Taquan Mizzell | Running Back
Team:
Virginia Cavaliers
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Virginia RB Taquan Mizzell rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
Fantastic work by Mizzell on Saturday, as the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder averaged 10.66 YPC for the day. This past season, the Virginia standout rushed for 940 yards (5.0 YPC) and five touchdowns while catching 52 passes for 404 yards and two additional scores. He hauled in a total of 195 passes during his Cavaliers career and should he land at the pro level this spring, it is that kind of receiving ability which would make him a palatable third-down option for a needy team. He might have to find his way as a street free agent, though. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline does not see Mizzell being drafted at this juncture.
Jan 21 - 7:31 PM
Virginia senior RB Taquan Mizzell rushed for 113 yards on 22 carries in Saturday's blowout loss to Virginia Tech.
Saturday's fine effort in a lost (very lost) cause stands as Mizzell's third 100-yard showing for the 2016 campaign. As the Cavaliers finish out the campaign at just 2-10, there will be no chance at bowl glory for the 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior. He finishes his 2016 season out having rushed for 940 yards and five touchdowns.
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 03:48:00 PM
Virginia senior RB Taquan Mizzell rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in Saturday's loss to Miami.
Mizzell also caught three passes for 27 yards. A year ago, the then-junior Cavalier finished the season with a whopping 75 catches in 12 games. He will be falling well short of that hearty number in 2016, as the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder has a still-strong (but more modest) 45 catches through 10 games. As a pure runner, he has rushed for 696 yards and five touchdowns.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 05:35:00 PM
Virginia senior RB Taquan Mizzell rushed 19 times for 106 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort Saturday against North Carolina.
The 106 yards were a campaign high, and Mizzell added seven catches for 25 yards to them. Mizzell has logged 461 yards on the ground this year.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 12:17:00 PM
Mizzell rushes for 96 yards in NFLPA Bowl
Jan 21 - 7:31 PM
Mizzell rushes for 113 yards in loss to Tech
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 03:48:00 PM
Taquan Mizzell rushes for 89 yards and a TD
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 05:35:00 PM
UVA RB Mizzell tops 100 yards in loss to UNC
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 12:17:00 PM
More Taquan Mizzell Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Josh Norris reviews the week of East West Shrine practice with a top 20 list, along with scouting buzz.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
»
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
»
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
»
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
»
National Championship preview
Jan 9
»
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Mizzell rushes for 96 yards in NFLPA Bowl
»
Elijah McGuire scores lone Shrine touchdown
»
Michigan QB Morris transfers to Chippewas
»
Four-star JUCO LB Johnson heading to Texas
»
FAU LB Al-Shaair undergoes shoulder surgery
»
Four-star S Devon Hunter commits to Hokies
»
Auburn hires Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey
»
MTSU hires Shafer as defensive coordinator
»
Tennessee promotes TE coach Larry Scott to OC
»
ND RB Folston declares for the NFL Draft
»
De'Veon Smith gets Senior Bowl call up
»
Ledyard: Takk considering shoulder surgery
