Taquan Mizzell | Running Back Team: Virginia Cavaliers Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 185

Virginia RB Taquan Mizzell rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Fantastic work by Mizzell on Saturday, as the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder averaged 10.66 YPC for the day. This past season, the Virginia standout rushed for 940 yards (5.0 YPC) and five touchdowns while catching 52 passes for 404 yards and two additional scores. He hauled in a total of 195 passes during his Cavaliers career and should he land at the pro level this spring, it is that kind of receiving ability which would make him a palatable third-down option for a needy team. He might have to find his way as a street free agent, though. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline does not see Mizzell being drafted at this juncture.

Virginia senior RB Taquan Mizzell rushed for 113 yards on 22 carries in Saturday's blowout loss to Virginia Tech. Saturday's fine effort in a lost (very lost) cause stands as Mizzell's third 100-yard showing for the 2016 campaign. As the Cavaliers finish out the campaign at just 2-10, there will be no chance at bowl glory for the 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior. He finishes his 2016 season out having rushed for 940 yards and five touchdowns.

Virginia senior RB Taquan Mizzell rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in Saturday's loss to Miami. Mizzell also caught three passes for 27 yards. A year ago, the then-junior Cavalier finished the season with a whopping 75 catches in 12 games. He will be falling well short of that hearty number in 2016, as the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder has a still-strong (but more modest) 45 catches through 10 games. As a pure runner, he has rushed for 696 yards and five touchdowns.