Octavius Matthews | Running Back Team: Kansas Jayhawks Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 200

Latest News Recent News

Kansas junior RB Octavius Matthews was forced to medically retire due to a heart condition. Matthews’ mother, Kristy Bradford, died because of heart complications in May. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Matthews was a hyped three-star JUCO recruit who chose Kansas over Auburn, among others. Khalil Herbert is locked in as KU's No. 1 running back. Source: KU Sports

Kansas junior RB Octavius Matthews (undisclosed injury) has yet to be cleared to practice. Matthews was expected to push sophomore Khalil Herbert for the starting job. Instead, he's watched as Herbert has worked in front of junior Taylor Martin, freshman Dom Williams and junior Deron Thompson. Fortunately for Matthews, OC Doug Meacham would like to use two runners this fall. "I like a one-two punch. I like a little scat, twitchy guy and I like a bigger guy — a hit it up in there guy — where you have two different flavors," Meacham said. If Matthews is cleared in time, we'd expect him to enter into a timeshare with Herbert. Source: Lawrence Journal-World

Kansas signed four-star JUCO RB Octavius Matthews. Scout ranks Matthews as the ninth-best JUCO recruit in the country. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder took a winding rode to Lawrence. He committed to the Louisville Cardinals last April and then flipped to the Auburn Tigers in June. Matthews only reopened his recruitment last week. Matthews will compete for a starting job in Doug Meacham's offense immediately. Source: Bleacher Report