Player Page

Octavius Matthews | Running Back

Team: Kansas Jayhawks
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200

Latest News

Recent News

Kansas junior RB Octavius Matthews was forced to medically retire due to a heart condition.
Matthews’ mother, Kristy Bradford, died because of heart complications in May. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Matthews was a hyped three-star JUCO recruit who chose Kansas over Auburn, among others. Khalil Herbert is locked in as KU's No. 1 running back. Aug 29 - 1:29 PM
Source: KU Sports
More Octavius Matthews Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 