Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
KU RB Matthews (heart) retires from football
ND TE Mack (hamstring) is 100-percent healthy
Washington LB Azeem Victor susp. for opener
Could the 2018 draft produce 5 round one QBs?
Hicks (undisclosed) questionable for opener
Arden Key (shoulder) ruled out against BYU
Hurricane Harvey forcing BYU-LSU to move
Former Baylor HC Art Briles resurfaces in CFL
Richards (hamstring) increasingly unlikely
Kent State HC Haynes (medical) takes leave
Hawkeyes tab QB Nathan Stanley as starter
Badgers freshman Taylor emerges as co-starter
Octavius Matthews | Running Back
Team:
Kansas Jayhawks
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Kansas junior RB Octavius Matthews was forced to medically retire due to a heart condition.
Matthews’ mother, Kristy Bradford, died because of heart complications in May. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Matthews was a hyped three-star JUCO recruit who chose Kansas over Auburn, among others. Khalil Herbert is locked in as KU's No. 1 running back.
Aug 29 - 1:29 PM
Source:
KU Sports
Kansas junior RB Octavius Matthews (undisclosed injury) has yet to be cleared to practice.
Matthews was expected to push sophomore Khalil Herbert for the starting job. Instead, he's watched as Herbert has worked in front of junior Taylor Martin, freshman Dom Williams and junior Deron Thompson. Fortunately for Matthews, OC Doug Meacham would like to use two runners this fall. "I like a one-two punch. I like a little scat, twitchy guy and I like a bigger guy — a hit it up in there guy — where you have two different flavors," Meacham said. If Matthews is cleared in time, we'd expect him to enter into a timeshare with Herbert.
Aug 11 - 2:09 PM
Source:
Lawrence Journal-World
Kansas signed four-star JUCO RB Octavius Matthews.
Scout ranks Matthews as the ninth-best JUCO recruit in the country. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder took a winding rode to Lawrence. He committed to the Louisville Cardinals last April and then flipped to the Auburn Tigers in June. Matthews only reopened his recruitment last week. Matthews will compete for a starting job in Doug Meacham's offense immediately.
Feb 1 - 12:56 PM
Source:
Bleacher Report
Auburn three-star 2017 verbal JUCO RB commit Octavius Matthews has reopened his recruitment.
While Matthews confirmed to AL.com that he has decommitted, he would not divulge as to the reason why. Regardless, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder's sights have been realigned and he is now considering one of the odd assortment of Tennessee, Purdue and Kansas for his final pledge. Rivals ranks Matthews as the No. 61 JUCO recruit in the country.
Jan 26 - 5:48 PM
Source:
AL.com
KU RB Matthews (heart) retires from football
Aug 29 - 1:29 PM
KU RB Matthews (undisclosed) not yet cleared
Aug 11 - 2:09 PM
Rock Chalk: Kansas flips JUCO RB Matthews
Feb 1 - 12:56 PM
Three-star JUCO RB Matthews backs off pledge
Jan 26 - 5:48 PM
More Octavius Matthews Player News
Kansas Jayhawks Tickets
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
Jake Browning could have a big day against Rutgers as we break down this week's most and least favorable match-ups.
NFL Draft Headlines
