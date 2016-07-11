Jaelan Phillips | Defensive End Team: UCLA Bruins Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 230

UCLA freshman DE Jaelan Phillips was forced out of Saturday's game against Memphis due to an apparent ankle injury. Phillips had his ankle rolled up by a Memphis tight end near the end of the third quarter. He was in obvious pain in the field and was able to put little weight on the leg as he was being helped off the field. It is unlikely that he will return to the contest. We'll pass along updates as to his health and status as they become available. Source: Chris Hummer on Twitter

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura writes that "Takkarist McKinley's departure will still be felt (at UCLA), but [freshman DE Jaelan] Phillips' arrival will help lessen that." "There was an adjustment period, of course," Bonagura wrote of Phillips' work this spring, "but by the end of the 15 practices he certainly didn't look like a player who had just enrolled in school." The analyst goes so far as to write that the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder "feels like a heavy favorite to be the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year." Phillips was a five-star recruit for the 2017 cycle and ranked as ESPN's No. 1 defensive prospect in the class. Source: ESPN.com

Rivals recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt notes that UCLA five-star 2017 verbal DE commit Jaelan Phillips "regularly forced plays the opposite way with consistent backfield penetration" during Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Only so much can be read into game statistics from an all-star bowl like this one, but for what it's worth, Phillips led defenders on both teams with five tackles (1.0 for loss) during Saturday's affair. Helmholdt writes that in addition to his fine work during the game, the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder "was also dominant throughout the week of practices." Phillips was one of the high risers in Rivals' rankings over the past year, rocketing from No. 200 to No. 18 and earning an upgrade from four- to five-star status from the outlet along the way. Source: Rivals