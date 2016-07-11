Player Page

Jaelan Phillips | Defensive End

Team: UCLA Bruins
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 230

UCLA freshman DE Jaelan Phillips was forced out of Saturday's game against Memphis due to an apparent ankle injury.
Phillips had his ankle rolled up by a Memphis tight end near the end of the third quarter. He was in obvious pain in the field and was able to put little weight on the leg as he was being helped off the field. It is unlikely that he will return to the contest. We'll pass along updates as to his health and status as they become available. Sep 16 - 3:06 PM
Source: Chris Hummer on Twitter
