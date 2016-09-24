Ja'Quay Savage | Wide Receiver Team: Louisville Cardinals Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 213

Former Louisville redshirt senior WR Ja'Quay Savage will transfer as a graduate. Savage began his career at Texas A&M before transferring to Louisville prior to the 2014 season. The 6-foot-3, 213-pounder was a four-star 2013 recruit. Savage caught only 12 passes for the Cardinals. As a grad, he's eligible to play immediately wherever he winds up. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Louisville senior WR Ja'Quay Savage (shoulder) is taking part in pregame warm-ups prior to Saturday's showdown with Marshall. Savage has yet to play in a game this season due to a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-3, 213-pounder looks like he will at least try to give it a go against Marshall, though. In four games last season, he caught 12 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. Source: Steve Jones on Twitter

Louisville senior WR Ja'Quay Savage (shoulder) is questionable to play against Syracuse on Friday. Savage missed last week's opener against Charlotte with the same injury. He was able to participate in full-speed practices starting Monday. "I did like what I saw from him today out there," HC Bobby Petrino said. "He was going full-speed and catching the ball above his head. Hopefully he'll be available to play." The Cardinals are exceedingly deep at wide receiver, so they're not going to rush Savage back before he's ready. Source: Louisville Courier-Journal