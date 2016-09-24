Player Page

Ja'Quay Savage | Wide Receiver

Team: Louisville Cardinals
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 213

Latest News

Recent News

Former Louisville redshirt senior WR Ja'Quay Savage will transfer as a graduate.
Savage began his career at Texas A&M before transferring to Louisville prior to the 2014 season. The 6-foot-3, 213-pounder was a four-star 2013 recruit. Savage caught only 12 passes for the Cardinals. As a grad, he's eligible to play immediately wherever he winds up. Jun 21 - 5:13 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
More Ja'Quay Savage Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 