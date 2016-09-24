Ja'Quay Savage | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Miller Time?
Jun 21
Daily Dose: Norris Nicked
Jun 21
MLB Live Chat
Jun 20
MLB Power Rankings: Week 12
Jun 20
Daily Dose: Bellinger Blasting
Jun 20
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 19
Top 10 Prospects: June 19
Jun 19
Daily Dose: Going Cycling
Jun 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Eric Thames receiving day off vs. Pirates
Carlos Gomez not in lineup vs. Blue Jays
Homer Bailey (elbow) to start on Saturday
Freeman (wrist) says plan is to return as 3B
Miguel Diaz diagnosed with strained forearm
Doug Fister opts out of MLB deal with Angels
Scherzer brings no-no into eighth, takes loss
Mariners call up SP prospect Andrew Moore
Todd Frazier out Wednesday night vs. Twins
Diamondbacks sign first-rounder Pavin Smith
Hanley Ramirez still having shoulder trouble
Hedges still sidelined Wednesday vs. Cubs
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Cowboys Fantasy Preview
Jun 21
An Embarrassment of Riches
Jun 21
Browns Fantasy Preview
Jun 20
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 19
Bills Fantasy Preview
Jun 19
Ravens Fantasy Preview
Jun 16
Panthers Fantasy Preview
Jun 16
Bengals Fantasy Preview
Jun 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: OAK, Carr finalizing mega extension
Eric Decker's one-year deal worth just $3.85M
Patriots do deal with ex-Jets LB David Harris
Greg Olsen won't rule out holding out of camp
Maclin reveals he tore his groin last season
Lions' Khyri Thornton slapped with 6-game ban
ATL 'confident' of Devonta Freeman extension
Report: Kizer has narrowed the gap to Kessler
Jarvis Landry sets Week 1 deadline for deal
No chance Rams, Johnson reach long-term deal?
'80 percent' chance Cousins signs extension?
Quinn 'confident' Stafford deal will get done
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
D'Angelo & Dwight: Trade Talk
Jun 21
Podcast: Lakers-Nets Trade
Jun 21
June NBA Fantasy Mock Part 2
Jun 20
Sam Hinkie and 76ers Podcast
Jun 19
Mailbag: Trusting the Process
Jun 19
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PF’s
Jun 19
Trust The Product
Jun 18
Eastern Conference Draft Needs
Jun 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: HOU trying to clear cap space for FA
Report: SAC, DEN, PHX interested in Millsap
Langston Galloway will decline player option
Greg Monroe will pick up player option w/ MIL
ESPN: LAC gauge interest in DeAndre Jordan
Belinelli and Miles Plumlee traded to Atlanta
Dwight Howard traded to the Hornets
Cavs 'seriously interested' in Paul George
ESPN: Jimmy Butler hopes to stay with Bulls
Report: Dwyane Wade to pick up player option
Report: D'Angelo Russell, Mozgov headed to BK
Report: Brook Lopez traded to the Lakers
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sources: VGK will get Tuch for signing Haula
Hossa (skin disorder) won't play next season
Marian Hossa might be forced to retire
Vegas may pick Erik Haula in expansion draft
Erik Karlsson doesn't regret playing injured
N. Foligno wins King Clancy & Messier Awards
Vegas has been busy wheeling and dealing
McPhee sees Golden Knights shaping up nicely
Bolts may have a trade to keep young D-men
Source: John Tavares' extension put on hold
Report: TBL gives Peter Budaj a 2-year deal
Coyotes won't make Shane Doan contract offer
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
DFS: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 15
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Timmy Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Shawn Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Ted Christopher: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Rowan Pennink: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Max Zachem: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Woody Pitkat: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Eric Goodale: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Doug Coby: Buzz Chew Chevy-Cad 200 stats
Bonsignore: Buzz Chew Chevy-Cad 200 stats
Swanson: Buzz Chew Chevy-Cadillac 200 stats
Kody Vanderwal: Carneros 200 advance
Will Rodgers: Carneros 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mr. 58 Furyk returns to scene of the crime
Garcia heads from Erin Hills to south Germany
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
Koepka wins U.S. Open for first major title
Matsuyama day-low 66 good for co-runner-up
Champ finishes 1 back of Scheffler for low am
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
Miami lands another w/ four-star CB Blades
Four-star C Justin Dedich pledges to USC
UConn boots LB Williams following charges
Ex-Horns starting T Hodges will transfer
NCAA clears WVU QB Grier for opener vs. VT
Bama WR Foster hit by car while on dirt bike
NC State lands ex-Vols S Stephen Griffin
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
Januzaj on cusp of moving to Real Sociedad
Walker deal could run on and on
Bolasie believes injury will make him better
West Ham ditch midfielder Nordtveit
Aguero vows to see out City contract
Coleman begins the long journey back
Rooney shows he still has the desire
Mixed injury update on Tottenham duo
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ja'Quay Savage | Wide Receiver
Team:
Louisville Cardinals
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 213
Latest News
Recent News
Former Louisville redshirt senior WR Ja'Quay Savage will transfer as a graduate.
Savage began his career at Texas A&M before transferring to Louisville prior to the 2014 season. The 6-foot-3, 213-pounder was a four-star 2013 recruit. Savage caught only 12 passes for the Cardinals. As a grad, he's eligible to play immediately wherever he winds up.
Jun 21 - 5:13 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Louisville senior WR Ja'Quay Savage (shoulder) is taking part in pregame warm-ups prior to Saturday's showdown with Marshall.
Savage has yet to play in a game this season due to a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-3, 213-pounder looks like he will at least try to give it a go against Marshall, though. In four games last season, he caught 12 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 06:38:00 PM
Source:
Steve Jones on Twitter
Louisville senior WR Ja'Quay Savage (shoulder) is questionable to play against Syracuse on Friday.
Savage missed last week's opener against Charlotte with the same injury. He was able to participate in full-speed practices starting Monday. "I did like what I saw from him today out there," HC Bobby Petrino said. "He was going full-speed and catching the ball above his head. Hopefully he'll be available to play." The Cardinals are exceedingly deep at wide receiver, so they're not going to rush Savage back before he's ready.
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 01:59:00 PM
Source:
Louisville Courier-Journal
Louisville senior WR Ja'Quay Savage "earned all sorts of praise from the Cardinals’ coaches this spring for breaking out at receiver," according to ESPN's Matt Fortuna.
The Cardinals offense will be greatly improved in 2016. Lamar Jackson is everybody's favorite breakout pick and an already strong receiving corps has been bolstered by Reggie Bonafon's addition and Savage's emergence.
Tue, Jun 7, 2016 04:53:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Jun 21 - 5:13 PM
Ja'Quay Savage (shoulder) warming up pregame
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 06:38:00 PM
WR Savage (shoulder) iffy to play vs. Orange
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 01:59:00 PM
Cards coaches rave about breakout WR Savage
Tue, Jun 7, 2016 04:53:00 PM
More Ja'Quay Savage Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Woods
FAU
(993)
2
G. Takacs
ND
(872)
3
B. Mayfield
OK
(859)
4
J. McElwain
UF
(842)
5
M. MacIntyre
COL
(764)
6
W. Speight
MCH
(641)
7
D. Williams
ARK
(628)
8
G. Perry
MCH
(602)
9
A. Key
LSU
(600)
10
W. Allen
LSU
(555)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Louisville Cardinals Tickets
Headlines
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
The Cowboys drafted five players ranked in their top 70 and remain excited about Jaylon Smith's potential in 2017.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
»
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
»
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
»
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
»
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
»
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
»
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
»
Miami lands another w/ four-star CB Blades
»
Four-star C Justin Dedich pledges to USC
»
UConn boots LB Williams following charges
»
Ex-Horns starting T Hodges will transfer
»
NCAA clears WVU QB Grier for opener vs. VT
»
Bama WR Foster hit by car while on dirt bike
»
NC State lands ex-Vols S Stephen Griffin
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved