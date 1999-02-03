Myles Brennan | Quarterback Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (18) / 3/2/1999 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 193

Latest News Recent News

LSU HC Ed Orgeron wants to find playing time for LSU freshman QB Myles Brennan "in the next couple of games." "We're going to give Myles more reps," Orgeron said on Monday. "See if he can play in the next couple of games." Tigers starting QB Danny Etling went 13-of-29 for 137 yards in Saturday's embarrassing 30-point loss to Mississippi State. Brennan, a top-125 overall recruit in this past cycle, is viewed as the quarterback of the future. If Etling's struggles continue -- which would be no great surprise -- LSU may turn the offense over to Brennan earlier than expected. Source: Ross Dellenger on Twitter

Ross Dellenger of the Baton Rouge Advocate posits that LSU freshman QB Myles Brennan is the only real challenger to knock off Danny Etling for the starting job. Brennan is more talented than Justin McMillan and Lindsey Scott, and his fellow four-star signee Lowell Narcisse is too raw to play early. That leaves Brennan as the only real threat to steal Etling's gig. Brennan didn't have an opportunity to compete in the spring because he didn't enroll early. We install Etling as the heavy favorite to keep his job. With Ed Orgeron beginning his first full season and new OC Matt Canada coming over from Pittsburgh, the Tigers, all things equal, figure to prefer a steady veteran hand under center in this transition year. Source: Baton Rouge Advocate

ESPN's Edward Aschoff believes that LSU freshman QB Myles Brennan has a legitimate shot to push Danny Etling for the starting job in August camp. Brennan is just arriving on campus now, so he will need to make a quick acclimation if he realistically wants to challenge Etling, but Aschoff sees the 6-foot-4, 172-pounder as potentially the best fit in OC Matt Canada's offense. "Brennan was one of the top pro-style passers in the 2017 class, and he will get every chance to win the starting spot," the analyst writes. Brennan offers elite fundamentals and a strong pocket presence, though he will need to add bulk to his frame, particularly given the rough-and-tumble conference he is about to enter. Source: ESPN.com