Player Page

Myles Brennan | Quarterback

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (18) / 3/2/1999
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 193

Latest News

Recent News

LSU HC Ed Orgeron wants to find playing time for LSU freshman QB Myles Brennan "in the next couple of games."
"We're going to give Myles more reps," Orgeron said on Monday. "See if he can play in the next couple of games." Tigers starting QB Danny Etling went 13-of-29 for 137 yards in Saturday's embarrassing 30-point loss to Mississippi State. Brennan, a top-125 overall recruit in this past cycle, is viewed as the quarterback of the future. If Etling's struggles continue -- which would be no great surprise -- LSU may turn the offense over to Brennan earlier than expected. Sep 18 - 2:37 PM
Source: Ross Dellenger on Twitter
More Myles Brennan Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 