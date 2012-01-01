Player Page

Steve Ishmael | Wide Receiver

Team: Syracuse Orange
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 202

Syracuse senior WR Steve Ishmael left Saturday's game against Miami in the second quarter.
Ishmael was injured while trying to make a tricky catch down the sideline. He landed hard, was tended to on the field, and then helped by a trainer to the locker room. We should have more information about his status shortly. Oct 21 - 5:05 PM
