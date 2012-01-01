Steve Ishmael | Wide Receiver Team: Syracuse Orange Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 202

Syracuse senior WR Steve Ishmael left Saturday's game against Miami in the second quarter. Ishmael was injured while trying to make a tricky catch down the sideline. He landed hard, was tended to on the field, and then helped by a trainer to the locker room. We should have more information about his status shortly. Source: Thor Nystrom on Twitter

Syracuse senior WR Steve Ishmael will be a "nice fifth receiver at the next level," writes Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline. Like our own Thor Nystrom, Pauline pounded the table for Ishmael over the summer. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound senior receiver has come through with a career year, posting a sizzling 62-802-4 receiving line. "Ishmael needs to improve his route-running but comes with nice size, reliable hands and the ability to win out for contested passes," Pauline wrote. Source: Draft Analyst

Syracuse senior WR Steve Ishmael caught six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 27-24 win over Clemson. Ishmael brought in a 30-yard scoring pass down the right sideline midway through the third quarter. While he has now been held under 100 yards receiving in back-to-back contests after surpassing that mark in each of Syracuse's first five games, he has also now made touchdown catches in each of his last four games. On the whole, he's put together a brilliant 62-802-4 campign.