Tim White | Wide Receiver

Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185

Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and general manager Bob Quinn privately worked out Arizona State WR Tim White.
At the Sun Devils' pro day event earlier this month, White clocked a 4.52s forty and posted a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-10 broad. "He should receive late round consideration and nicely projects as a slot receiver/return specialist at the next level," wrote Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline. Mar 27 - 1:19 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
