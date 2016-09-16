Tim White | Wide Receiver

During his pro day work, White turned in a few noteworthy numbers, including a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-10 broad jump. In addition to his prowess as a slot receiver, White is a legitimate weapon in the return game. The Giants could use a dose of that, particularly on punt returns. Last season, Dwayne Harris averaged just 5.9 YPR with a long of 17 yards. That mark of 5.9 yards per punt return ranked as the second worst in the NFL. If White hears his name called at the draft, it would likely come near the end of Day 3.

While HC Todd Graham expects White to play, he might not see the field for his usual number of snaps. The versatile senior suffered a mystery injury against Texas Tech in last Saturday's wild shootout win and sat out the fourth quarter of that contest. Through two games, White has caught 15 passes for 135 yards and returned eight kicks for 198 yards. Fantasy owners would probably do best to find another option given the injury uncertainty here.

Arizona State senior WR Tim White indicated that he is not discouraged by low preseason expectations.

"Everybody is hungry, everybody wants a bite of their own and we are going to take that and run with it," White said in a radio interview on Arizona Sports 97.8 FM. The Sun Devils were largely ignored in the Pac-12 media's preseason poll, receiving not-a-one first-place vote for the South Division. Indeed, they were picked to finish fifth there. If they are to surprise in 2016, White figures to be a key cog in the machine. Last season, he did a little bit of everything, catching 57 passes for 633 yards and eight touchdowns, rushing twice for a meaty 69 yards and returning 36 kickoffs for 972 yards (27 YPR) and a touchdown. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder believes he will be able to showcase an even more well-rounded game this coming season, noting that he "gained a lot of experience" and is a more patient player in his route-running, now.