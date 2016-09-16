Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Tim White | Wide Receiver
Team:
Arizona State Sun Devils
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and general manager Bob Quinn privately worked out Arizona State WR Tim White.
At the Sun Devils' pro day event earlier this month, White clocked a 4.52s forty and posted a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-10 broad. "He should receive late round consideration and nicely projects as a slot receiver/return specialist at the next level," wrote Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline.
Mar 27 - 1:19 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline passes along that the Giants will host Arizona State WR Tim White for a visit.
During his pro day work, White turned in a few noteworthy numbers, including a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-10 broad jump. In addition to his prowess as a slot receiver, White is a legitimate weapon in the return game. The Giants could use a dose of that, particularly on punt returns. Last season, Dwayne Harris averaged just 5.9 YPR with a long of 17 yards. That mark of 5.9 yards per punt return ranked as the second worst in the NFL. If White hears his name called at the draft, it would likely come near the end of Day 3.
Mar 19 - 4:00 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Arizona State senior WR Tim White (undisclosed) could be limited in Friday's game against UTSA.
While HC Todd Graham expects White to play, he might not see the field for his usual number of snaps. The versatile senior suffered a mystery injury against Texas Tech in last Saturday's wild shootout win and sat out the fourth quarter of that contest. Through two games, White has caught 15 passes for 135 yards and returned eight kicks for 198 yards. Fantasy owners would probably do best to find another option given the injury uncertainty here.
Fri, Sep 16, 2016 04:29:00 PM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Arizona State senior WR Tim White indicated that he is not discouraged by low preseason expectations.
"Everybody is hungry, everybody wants a bite of their own and we are going to take that and run with it," White said in a radio interview on Arizona Sports 97.8 FM. The Sun Devils were largely ignored in the Pac-12 media's preseason poll, receiving not-a-one first-place vote for the South Division. Indeed, they were picked to finish fifth there. If they are to surprise in 2016, White figures to be a key cog in the machine. Last season, he did a little bit of everything, catching 57 passes for 633 yards and eight touchdowns, rushing twice for a meaty 69 yards and returning 36 kickoffs for 972 yards (27 YPR) and a touchdown. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder believes he will be able to showcase an even more well-rounded game this coming season, noting that he "gained a lot of experience" and is a more patient player in his route-running, now.
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 01:10:00 PM
Source:
arizonasports.com
Lions GM and HC work out ASU WR White
Mar 27 - 1:19 PM
Giants to host ASU WR Tim White for visit
Mar 19 - 4:00 PM
ASU WR White (undisclosed) could be limited
Fri, Sep 16, 2016 04:29:00 PM
Tim White eager to bust expectations for 2016
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 01:10:00 PM
1
P. Mahomes
TTU
(1223)
2
D. Kizer
ND
(1015)
3
C. Robinson
AL
(948)
4
M. Trubisky
UNC
(861)
5
J. Peppers
MCH
(821)
6
C. McCaffrey
STA
(786)
7
M. Garrett
TAM
(753)
8
D. Cook
FSU
(751)
9
J. Butt
MCH
(749)
10
D. Webb
CAL
(703)
NFL Draft Needs: Dolphins
Mar 27
Josh Norris and Evan Silva walk through the Dolphins' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
»
Lions GM and HC work out ASU WR White
»
Salguero: Zero percent chance MIA takes Mixon
»
Chad Kelly cleared for 35-45 pro day throws
»
Riddick: Jabrill Peppers will be a great pro
»
Taco Charlton to visit DAL, NO, TB and MIA
»
USF DB Hassan Childs injured in shooting
»
Peppers as offensive player remains in play
»
UM QB Wilton Speight has dropped 20 pounds
»
BYU QB Taysom Hill crushes pro day workout
»
Webb being told he's a first-round talent
»
Report: Denver to host T Robinson for visit
»
Browns have worked out ND QB Kizer
