Malik Hooker | Safety Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 205

Draft Insider Tony Pauline says "most believe" Ohio State redshirt sophomore S Malik Hooker eventually declares for the 2017 NFL Draft despite previously stating he would return to school. This is just a report, but we have seen this happen before, most recently with Andrew Billings last season. Big name evaluators like Todd McShay and Daniel Jeremiah have praised Hooker a number of times this season, and the Buckeyes are in the College Football Playoff. None of Hooker's teammates have announced their decision, so the group might all be waiting until after the postseason. In November Hooker said, "Right now it's 100-percent sure I'm coming back to Ohio State." Source: Draft Analyst

ESPN's Todd McShay writes that Ohio State redshirt sophomore S Malik Hooker is "either the best-coached safety in college football or the Ed Reed of FBS." We'll go with college football's Ed Reed. And we aren't alone. Last month, an NFL area scout told NFL Media that he compares Hooker to Reed. Hooker has six interceptions this season, his first as a starter, including three that were returned for touchdowns. One of those pick-sixes took place Saturday against Michigan. Hooker is eligible for the 2017 NFL Draft if he chooses to declare early. Source: ESPN

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah says Ohio State redshirt sophomore S Malik Hooker "has the best ball skills of any defensive back in the country." The scouting community en mass has been throwing Ed Reed comps at Hooker for the past month or so. Hooker is up to six interceptions, including three pick-sixes. "His tackling is still a work in progress," Jeremiah cautioned, noting that Hooker had a "couple fly-by missed tackles" against Michigan. Source: NFL.com