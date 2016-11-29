Player Page

Malik Hooker | Safety

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205

Latest News

Recent News

Draft Insider Tony Pauline says "most believe" Ohio State redshirt sophomore S Malik Hooker eventually declares for the 2017 NFL Draft despite previously stating he would return to school.
This is just a report, but we have seen this happen before, most recently with Andrew Billings last season. Big name evaluators like Todd McShay and Daniel Jeremiah have praised Hooker a number of times this season, and the Buckeyes are in the College Football Playoff. None of Hooker's teammates have announced their decision, so the group might all be waiting until after the postseason. In November Hooker said, "Right now it's 100-percent sure I'm coming back to Ohio State." Dec 21 - 11:36 AM
Source: Draft Analyst
More Malik Hooker Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 