Jake Luton | Quarterback Team: Oregon State Beavers Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 209

Latest News Recent News

Oregon State named redshirt junior QB Jake Luton the starter for the coming season. Things had been trending in this direction since the spring, when Luton (6'6/209) was the man for first-team reps. "You think back, and really, everything I've ever done in my life leads up to now -- playing Pac-12 football, where I've wanted to be," said the redshirt junior. A four-star JUCO prospect in the 2017 class, Luton beat out Marcus McMaryion and Darrell Garretson for starting honors. Source: The Oregonian

Oregon State redshirt junior QB Jake Luton has been the first signal-caller to take reps during practice sessions open to the media. Beavers offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven says snaps at Saturday’s spring game will be divided "equally." Luton is hoping to fend off Darell Garretson, Marcus McMaryion and Conor Blount for the job. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound pocket passer was a four-star JUCO signee in the past cycle. "All those guys understand that they’ve got to maximize their opportunities and maximize the reps that they get," McGiven said. "They feel that pressure, and I think that’s good for them right now is they feel that pressure to get out there and perform well. All of them give the offense a chance to move when they’re in there." Source: The Oregonian

Oregon State signed four-star JUCO QB redshirt junior QB Jake Luton. Luton spent one year at the JUCO level after announcing that he'd transfer from Idaho last June. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound pocket passer was escaping from his backup post to Matt Linehan and now hopes he's located a school with a starting gig available to compete for. "This is a good looking passer that will take some chances, but has physical tools to be a factor right away," ESPN noted in a scouting report. Luton must work on his decision making and release. Source: ESPN.com