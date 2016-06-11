Player Page

Jake Luton | Quarterback

Team: Oregon State Beavers
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 209

Oregon State named redshirt junior QB Jake Luton the starter for the coming season.
Things had been trending in this direction since the spring, when Luton (6'6/209) was the man for first-team reps. "You think back, and really, everything I've ever done in my life leads up to now -- playing Pac-12 football, where I've wanted to be," said the redshirt junior. A four-star JUCO prospect in the 2017 class, Luton beat out Marcus McMaryion and Darrell Garretson for starting honors. Aug 1 - 4:42 PM
Source: The Oregonian
