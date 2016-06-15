Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
D'Antne Demery | Tackle
Team:
Georgia Bulldogs
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 290
Latest News
Recent News
Georgia has released four-star 2017 T D'Antne Demery from his letter of intent following his domestic violence arrest on Saturday.
Demery had been expected to enroll at Georgia in June. That will no longer be happening. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder was arrested after allegedly getting into a physical confrontation with his girlfriend following an escalating argument on Saturday. Whether Demery finds another collegiate home at the FBS level before August camp is very much an open question.
Apr 24 - 6:35 PM
Source:
Macon Telegram
Four-star 2017 T D'Antne Demery committed to Georgia.
HC Kirby Smart strikes a blow against his former boss. Demery was choosing between Georgia and Alabama. He stands as the Bulldogs' first offensive tackle commitment for the 2017 cycle. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder said that his family "loves Georgia." He actually might have committed in May, but he pushed his announcement back into June after his mother was hospitalized last month.
Wed, Jun 15, 2016 02:45:00 PM
Source:
Rivals
Four-star 2017 T D'Antne Demery will announce his commitment on Wednesday, June 15.
Demery hails Brunswick, Georgia, and has been receiving strong interest from his home state Bulldogs. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 35 tackle for the 2017 cycle. In addition to the Dawgs, Arkansas, Florida and Auburn (among others) are also in the hunt for Demery's commitment.
Sat, Jun 11, 2016 03:10:00 PM
Source:
Dawg Sports Radio
Georgia releases T Demery (arrest) from LOI
Apr 24 - 6:35 PM
Apr 24 - 6:35 PM
Four-star T D'Antne Demery commits to UGA
Wed, Jun 15, 2016 02:45:00 PM
Four-star T Demery sets commitment date
Sat, Jun 11, 2016 03:10:00 PM
More D'Antne Demery Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Mock Draft VI
Apr 24
Josh Norris reveals his second to last mock draft, with a new pick at No. 2.
