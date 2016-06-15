D'Antne Demery | Tackle

Georgia has released four-star 2017 T D'Antne Demery from his letter of intent following his domestic violence arrest on Saturday.

Demery had been expected to enroll at Georgia in June. That will no longer be happening. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder was arrested after allegedly getting into a physical confrontation with his girlfriend following an escalating argument on Saturday. Whether Demery finds another collegiate home at the FBS level before August camp is very much an open question.