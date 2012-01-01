Player Page

Travis Etienne | Running Back

Team: Clemson Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195

Clemson freshman RB Travis Etienne rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries in Saturday's 34-7 victory over Boston College.
The Tigers entered the fourth quarter tied 7-7 with the Eagles, but they pounced from there, scoring 27 points in the last stanza. Etienne had two of the four fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 50-yard scoring scamper. He and sophomore RB Tavien Feaster have completely usurped the veteran C.J. Fuller (one carry today). While Feaster had only 73 yards on his 20 carries, Etienne continued to prove that he's the Tigers' most explosive back. The true freshman has averaged over 10.0 YPC in each of the three games he's played in. On the year, in only 23 carries, he's rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns. That's 12.69 YPC, folks. Expect more carries going forward. Sep 23 - 7:22 PM
