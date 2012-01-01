Travis Etienne | Running Back Team: Clemson Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 195

Latest News

Clemson freshman RB Travis Etienne rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries in Saturday's 34-7 victory over Boston College. The Tigers entered the fourth quarter tied 7-7 with the Eagles, but they pounced from there, scoring 27 points in the last stanza. Etienne had two of the four fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 50-yard scoring scamper. He and sophomore RB Tavien Feaster have completely usurped the veteran C.J. Fuller (one carry today). While Feaster had only 73 yards on his 20 carries, Etienne continued to prove that he's the Tigers' most explosive back. The true freshman has averaged over 10.0 YPC in each of the three games he's played in. On the year, in only 23 carries, he's rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns. That's 12.69 YPC, folks. Expect more carries going forward.

Clemson freshman RB Travis Etienne rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown on just six carries in Saturday's 47-21 win over Louisville. It was the young bucks stepping up at running back for the Tigers on Saturday. Etienne's touchdown did not come until the closing minutes of the contest, but it was an electric one, as he took the carry toward the left sideline before turning on the afterburners to burst through the second level for an 81-yard scoring run. That run accounted for the bulk of his yardage. As for the other young buck in this equation, sophomore speedster Tavien Feaster posted 92 yards on just 10 carries. Both Etienne and Feaster are threats to take it to the house every time they touch the ball, giving Clemson an edge that they simply didn't have with Wayne Gallman last year -- Gallman was an all-around great back, but lacked that elite speed element.

Clemson freshman RB Travis Etienne rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries in Saturday's 56-3 drubbing of Kent State. The Tigers offered up a balanced rushing attack in Saturday's blowout victory, with three running backs (plus QB Kelly Bryant) all rushing for at least 50 yards. No surprise that C.J. Fuller and Tavien Feaster hit that mark, as they have been competing for starting work all August. Etienne's big showing, however, is more noteworthy. Clemson HC Dabo Swinney talked him up in August, comparing the four-star freshman running back to former Clemson greats Andre Ellington, C.J. Spiller and Wayne Gallman. He looked the part on Saturday, averaging over 10 YPC and showing impressive burst. We don't expect him to supplant Fuller/Feaster outright moving forward, but he's an intriguing weapon even at this early juncture of his career.