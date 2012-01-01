Travis Etienne | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Didi Delivers
Sep 23
Daily Dose: Chris R-B-Iannetta
Sep 23
The Week Ahead: Live Chatwood
Sep 22
Dose: Lindor Powers Tribe
Sep 22
Podcast: Arrieta Returns
Sep 22
Waiver Wired: Go Giolito?
Sep 21
Future is Now in Philly
Sep 21
A Familia Opportunity?
Sep 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Freddie Freeman sitting due to stomach bug
Kepler pulled from game with left hip injury
Miguel Cabrera left with lower back tightness
Justin Turner (thumb) remains out Saturday
Jose Martinez diagnosed with sprained thumb
Ryan Zimmerman (soreness) out for weekend
Bryce Harper (knee) plays another sim game
Morton goes seven innings, allows one run Sat
Travis Shaw blasts walk-off two-run homer
Justin Upton homers twice in loss to Astros
Jose Martinez (thumb) out of Cardinals lineup
Braves ink Kurt Suzuki to one-year extension
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Funston Fives: Mix(on) it up
Sep 23
Week 3 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 23
Podcast: Matchups and Rankings
Sep 23
Get Rankings from FOUR Experts
Sep 23
Weather: Week 3 Forecasts
Sep 23
Injury Report: Week 3
Sep 22
Week 3 Rankings
Sep 22
Roundtable: Thin Ice
Sep 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jermaine Gresham (ribs) questionable for MNF
Lions give Jim Caldwell multi-year extension
49ers OLB Tank Carradine out 4-6 weeks
Melvin Gordon (knee) on track to play Sunday
Dede Westbrook expected to return this year
Verrett will have surgery, out for the season
Taywan Taylor to have bigger role in Week 3
Ajayi (knee) says he is 'feeling good'
Report: Zeke to play at least next two weeks
Jimmy Graham (ankle) expected to play Sunday
Packers top DL Mike Daniels listed doubtful
Melvin Gordon (knee) listed as questionable
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Carmelo Anthony Trade Podcast
Sep 23
Sept. 22 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 22
NBA Draft Guide Preview
Sep 20
Sept. 19 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 19
A Notable Number for Each Team
Sep 19
Sept. 15 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Sep 15
9/12 Fantasy Hoops Mailbag Pod
Sep 12
Sept. 8 Mock Draft Podcast
Sep 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Thunder finalizing deal with Trey Burke
Knicks trade Carmelo Anthony to OKC
Report: Knicks hope to trade Melo by Monday
ESPN: OKC on Melo's list for possible trade
Grizzlies trade Troy Daniels to the Suns
Gerald Green agrees to deal with the Bucks
Markieff Morris (hernia) to miss 6-8 weeks
Kris Humphries planning to sign with 76ers
Lillard would like to see Swanigan win ROY
Noah Vonleh likely to miss start of season
Westbrook (knee) to miss first days of camp
Wiggins expected to sign max deal soon
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Penguins Preview
Sep 23
Podcast: Flyers Preview
Sep 22
Podcast: Senators Preview
Sep 21
Experts League Draft Analysis
Sep 20
Podcast: NY Rangers Preview
Sep 20
Pod: Islanders Preview
Sep 19
Pod: New Jersey Devils Preview
Sep 18
Pod: Predators Preview
Sep 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Steen likley to start the season on IR
Tom Wilson will have hearing with DOPS
Stamkos impressive in return to game action
Karlsson looks good skating Saturday
Report: NHL to get Lupul to take 2nd physical
Larry Robinson joins St. Louis' front office
Torey Krug (jaw) will miss season opener
Trocheck's UBI isn't expected to be serious
Matthew Tkachuk (hip) will sit Wednesday
Blues' Steen (hand) out for at least 3 weeks
Torey Krug hurt in preseason action
Flyers experiment with Claude Giroux at LW
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: New Hampshire (Summer)
Sep 22
Chasing New Hampshire (Fall)
Sep 20
Caps After Chicagoland
Sep 19
Wrapup: Chicagoland Speedway
Sep 17
Update: Chicagoland
Sep 16
Chasing Chicagoland
Sep 13
Caps After Richmond (Fall)
Sep 12
Wrapup: Richmond Raceway
Sep 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bobby Santos sweeps at New Hampshire
D.J. Kennington storms to Jukasa pole
Kennington sets pace in Jukasa practice
Christopher Bell wins UNOH 175 at Loudon, NH
Kevin Harvick second-fast in Happy Hour
Martin Truex Jr fastest in NHMS Happy Hour
Gragson on pole for UNOH 175 in Loudon, NH
Chastain to make 100th start at Kentucky
Theriault wins ARCA Crosley 150 at Kentucky
Allgaier: Best 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Ryan Preece tops XFINITY Final Practice
Creed earns career-first GT Pole at Kentucky
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: East Lake
Sep 19
TOUR Championship Preview
Sep 19
Leishman wins BMW wire-to-wire
Sep 18
Portugal Masters Preview
Sep 18
Expert Picks: BMW Championship
Sep 12
BMW Championship Preview
Sep 12
KLM Open Preview
Sep 11
Thomas wins Dell Tech by three
Sep 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Casey takes 2-shot lead at East Lake; R3 65
Rookie Schauffele joins clubhouse lead; R3 65
Kisner posts 10-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Bjerregaard has narrow Portugal Masters lead
Simpson makes it three atop East Lake board
Casey (-7) joins top spot at East Lake; R2 67
Thomas (-7) sets new 36-hole target; R2 66
Reed posts 6-under w/ second-round 65
Bertasio has twin 65s; leads by 1 in Portugal
Warren charges into share of lead at Portugal
Bjerregaard sets new 36h target in Portugal
Coetzee shares top spot at Portugal Masters
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
CU RB Etienne explodes in 4th to put away BC
Anderson rolls w/ 160 yards rushing, three TD
Derrius Guice (knee) warming up vs. Cuse
Ratliff-Williams breaks out with 5-125-1 line
Harris scorches Vanderbilt for 151 and 3 TDs
LT WR Veal rips Gamecocks for 10-110-1 line
MTSU QB Stockstill (various) not playing
Richie James (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons
Austin Proehl breaks collarbone against Duke
Cornelius sustained Achilles injury in defeat
QB Mond leads A&M to OT win over Arkansas
UH QB Allen benched in 4th quarter vs. TT
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 6
Sep 23
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 6
Sep 22
Late Fitness Check GW6
Sep 22
Stag's Take - Gameweek 6
Sep 21
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW6
Sep 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 6
Sep 21
AM's Perfect XI - Week 6
Sep 20
The Bargain Hunter - Week 6
Sep 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Coutinho returns to lineup with a goal
Jamie Vardy up and down in 3-2 loss to Reds
Huddersfield draw Burnley at Turf Moor
Richarlison saves the day for Watford
United pondering Pogba's next steps
Niasse rescues three points for Everton
Morata stars with a hat-trick for Chelsea
Stoke City downed by Morata, Chelsea
6th in 6 for Rom just enough for Man Utd
City crushes Palace with breakout second half
Palace sets dubious goal record in loss
Hammers cannot quite complete derby comeback
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Travis Etienne | Running Back
Team:
Clemson Tigers
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 195
Latest News
Recent News
Clemson freshman RB Travis Etienne rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries in Saturday's 34-7 victory over Boston College.
The Tigers entered the fourth quarter tied 7-7 with the Eagles, but they pounced from there, scoring 27 points in the last stanza. Etienne had two of the four fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 50-yard scoring scamper. He and sophomore RB Tavien Feaster have completely usurped the veteran C.J. Fuller (one carry today). While Feaster had only 73 yards on his 20 carries, Etienne continued to prove that he's the Tigers' most explosive back. The true freshman has averaged over 10.0 YPC in each of the three games he's played in. On the year, in only 23 carries, he's rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns. That's 12.69 YPC, folks. Expect more carries going forward.
Sep 23 - 7:22 PM
Clemson freshman RB Travis Etienne rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown on just six carries in Saturday's 47-21 win over Louisville.
It was the young bucks stepping up at running back for the Tigers on Saturday. Etienne's touchdown did not come until the closing minutes of the contest, but it was an electric one, as he took the carry toward the left sideline before turning on the afterburners to burst through the second level for an 81-yard scoring run. That run accounted for the bulk of his yardage. As for the other young buck in this equation, sophomore speedster Tavien Feaster posted 92 yards on just 10 carries. Both Etienne and Feaster are threats to take it to the house every time they touch the ball, giving Clemson an edge that they simply didn't have with Wayne Gallman last year -- Gallman was an all-around great back, but lacked that elite speed element.
Sep 17 - 12:12 AM
Clemson freshman RB Travis Etienne rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries in Saturday's 56-3 drubbing of Kent State.
The Tigers offered up a balanced rushing attack in Saturday's blowout victory, with three running backs (plus QB Kelly Bryant) all rushing for at least 50 yards. No surprise that C.J. Fuller and Tavien Feaster hit that mark, as they have been competing for starting work all August. Etienne's big showing, however, is more noteworthy. Clemson HC Dabo Swinney talked him up in August, comparing the four-star freshman running back to former Clemson greats Andre Ellington, C.J. Spiller and Wayne Gallman. He looked the part on Saturday, averaging over 10 YPC and showing impressive burst. We don't expect him to supplant Fuller/Feaster outright moving forward, but he's an intriguing weapon even at this early juncture of his career.
Sep 2 - 5:50 PM
Clemson HC Dabo Swinney sees freshman RB Travis Etienne in the same light as former great Tigers RBs Andre Ellington, C.J. Spiller and Wayne Gallman.
"He’s a little different, but he’s got some attributes of Ellington. He’s a very natural runner. Faster, but he’s got some explosiveness of a Spiller. He’s got it all," said Swinney. While the Tigers are high on his upside, Etienne (6'0/195) still has some acclimation to a spread offense ahead of him after playing in a different system during high school. A freshman redshirt is a possibility in this spot.
Aug 24 - 5:47 PM
Source:
The State
CU RB Etienne explodes in 4th to put away BC
Sep 23 - 7:22 PM
Blast off! Ettiene shows off wheels in win
Sep 17 - 12:12 AM
Clemson true frosh Etienne explosive in win
Sep 2 - 5:50 PM
Dabo Swinney compares RB Etienne to greats
Aug 24 - 5:47 PM
More Travis Etienne Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Allen
WY
(1362)
2
D. Guice
LSU
(969)
3
B. Rypien
BSU
(688)
4
K. Hill
OSU
(643)
5
S. Barkley
PSU
(557)
6
A. Richards
MIA
(502)
7
D. Law
UAB
(486)
8
S. Darnold
USC
(467)
9
S. White
AUB
(446)
10
D. Whaley
ARK
(440)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Clemson Tigers Tickets
Headlines
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
Thor Nystrom anticipates 'dogs barking this weekend as he breaks down TCU-Oklahoma St., Iowa-Penn St., Purdue-Michigan and more.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 4 ATS Predictions
Sep 21
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 4
Sep 17
»
Week 3 ATS Predictions
Sep 14
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 3
Sep 10
»
Week 2 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 7
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 2
Sep 4
»
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
»
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
NFL Draft Headlines
»
CU RB Etienne explodes in 4th to put away BC
»
Anderson rolls w/ 160 yards rushing, three TD
»
Derrius Guice (knee) warming up vs. Cuse
»
Ratliff-Williams breaks out with 5-125-1 line
»
Harris scorches Vanderbilt for 151 and 3 TDs
»
LT WR Veal rips Gamecocks for 10-110-1 line
»
MTSU QB Stockstill (various) not playing
»
Richie James (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons
»
Austin Proehl breaks collarbone against Duke
»
Cornelius sustained Achilles injury in defeat
»
QB Mond leads A&M to OT win over Arkansas
»
UH QB Allen benched in 4th quarter vs. TT
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved