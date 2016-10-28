Player Page

Aubrey Solomon | Defensive Tackle

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 305

Michigan signed five-star 2017 DT Aubrey Solomon.
The Wolverines beat out a host of big league suitors that included Alabama, Georgia and USC. Thomas, the No. 63 ranked prospect in the ESPN 300, is Michigan's 17th commitment from the last. ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reported that Solomon was Michigan's No. 1 target this year because he's a perfect fit next to Rashan Gary, last year's top recruit. The duo is going to harass Big 10 interior lines for at least the next two seasons. Michigan coaches are already calling Gary and Solomon "Thunder and Lightning." It isn't the most original moniker, but if we could recruit like Michigan we wouldn't spend much time on nicknames either. Feb 1 - 10:43 AM
Source: ESPN
