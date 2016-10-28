Aubrey Solomon | Defensive Tackle Team: Michigan Wolverines Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 305

Michigan signed five-star 2017 DT Aubrey Solomon. The Wolverines beat out a host of big league suitors that included Alabama, Georgia and USC. Thomas, the No. 63 ranked prospect in the ESPN 300, is Michigan's 17th commitment from the last. ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reported that Solomon was Michigan's No. 1 target this year because he's a perfect fit next to Rashan Gary, last year's top recruit. The duo is going to harass Big 10 interior lines for at least the next two seasons. Michigan coaches are already calling Gary and Solomon "Thunder and Lightning." It isn't the most original moniker, but if we could recruit like Michigan we wouldn't spend much time on nicknames either. Source: ESPN

Uncommitted four-star 2017 DT Aubrey Solomon indicated that he knows which school he will join on National Signing Day. "I feel like I have found out where I am going. It came to me on Wednesday. I just prayed about it the night before and when I woke up, the answer came to me," Solomon said. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle isn't spoiling any of the fun, though, and will wait until National Signing Day before he makes his final choice public. He had previously been committed to Michigan, but backed off that near the end of August. Solomon's finalists, here, are UM, Alabama, Georgia and USC. Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell has predicted that Solomon will side with Alabama come next Wednesday. Source: Scout.com

Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell predicted that uncommitted four-star 2017 DT Aubrey Solomon will sign with Alabama. Solomon -- previously a Michigan pledge -- is one of the more highly-ranked uncommitted players left on the 2017 board. The Wolverines aren't completely out of the running, here, as the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder listed them (along with Alabama, USC and Georgia) in his top-four. Farrell sees a Crimson Tide victory here once the dust settles, writing that Solomon's "visit to Alabama seemed to change things for him" and that "the lure of the Crimson Tide is strong." Farrell tags Georgia as having a shot at him, too, while labeling Michigan as the dark horse. Solomon ranks as Rivals' No. 30 overall prospect in the 2017 class. Source: Rivals