David Njoku | Tight End Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 240

Latest News Recent News

Miami redshirt sophomore TE David Njoku will enter the 2017 NFL Draft. It was a great year for Njoku, who was only on the field for two seasons at Miami while totaling 64 catches for 1,060 yards and nine touchdowns in that span of time. We have heard some crazy numbers in terms of Njoku's athletic testing scores, and a sub 4.5 forty is possible for the 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end. He is a comfortable receiver with possible inline ability. Source: Christy Chirinos on Twitter

Miami redshirt sophomore TE David Njoku caught two passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's win over Duke. Njoku might not have been snagging balls out of the air left and right, but when you are scoring touchdowns from 76 and 58 yards out, volume matters a little less. That 76-yarder almost never happened, as the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder initially juggled a perfectly thrown deep ball from Brad Kaaya before securing it and outrunning all-comers. Six of Njoku's seven touchdown catches have come over his last five games. Saturday's 134-yard showing was his first game with more than 100 yards receiving this season.

Miami redshirt sophomore TE David Njoku caught six passes for 72 yards in the school's 27-13 win over NC State. We think there is a strong chance Njoku declares for the 2017 NFL Draft. The class should be loaded at tight end, a position that is usually quite thin each year. Njoku's six catches tie a season high.