Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 240

Miami redshirt sophomore TE David Njoku will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
It was a great year for Njoku, who was only on the field for two seasons at Miami while totaling 64 catches for 1,060 yards and nine touchdowns in that span of time. We have heard some crazy numbers in terms of Njoku's athletic testing scores, and a sub 4.5 forty is possible for the 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end. He is a comfortable receiver with possible inline ability. Dec 29 - 9:31 AM
Source: Christy Chirinos on Twitter
