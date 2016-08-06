Player Page

Nyheim Hines | Running Back

Team: North Carolina State Wolfpack
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 190

North Carolina State moved junior WR Nyheim Hines to RB.
This was an expected move with 1,000-yard rusher Matt Dayes out the door. There's plenty of touches for Hines to soak up. Dayes led the Wolfpack with 281 touches last year ago. Nobody else on the team had 100. With Reggie Gallaspy and Johnny Frasier being limited or held out of spring practices, Hines will receive the bulk of the RB reps. The speedy weapon posted a 43-525-0 line last year as primarily a receiver. Feb 24 - 12:49 PM
