Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Nyheim Hines | Running Back
Team:
North Carolina State Wolfpack
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
North Carolina State moved junior WR Nyheim Hines to RB.
This was an expected move with 1,000-yard rusher Matt Dayes out the door. There's plenty of touches for Hines to soak up. Dayes led the Wolfpack with 281 touches last year ago. Nobody else on the team had 100. With Reggie Gallaspy and Johnny Frasier being limited or held out of spring practices, Hines will receive the bulk of the RB reps. The speedy weapon posted a 43-525-0 line last year as primarily a receiver.
Feb 24 - 12:49 PM
Source:
ESPN
North Carolina State sophomore RB Nyheim Hines has been practicing at wide receiver and may play there more often in new coordinator Eli Drinkwitz’s offense.
Perhaps in preparation, Hines dropped 10 pounds, down to 190. "I cut off some unneeded water weight and fat," Hines said. Last year, Hines rushed for 243 yards and a touchdown and had 20 catches for 256 yards with another score. He also had a 26.3-yard kick return average. Oh, and Hines also earned All-American honors during the track season. "His role figures to expand on offense in his second college season," noted the Raleigh News & Observer.
Sat, Aug 6, 2016 05:02:00 PM
Source:
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina State sophomore RB Nyheim Hines was called "a playmaker" by an opposing ACC coach.
"The guy I like who everybody was recruiting was Nyheim Hines," he said. "He did a little bit of everything for them on offense and returned kicks." As a true freshman last year, Hines contributed immediately as a rotational running back, wide receiver and full-time kick returner. The four-star recruit earned honorable mention All-ACC honors as a specialist by posting a 26.3 yard kick return average and finished with 225 rushing yards along with 20 catches for 256 yards.
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 05:01:00 PM
Source:
Athlon Sports
North Carolina State sophomore RB Nyheim Hines finished fifth in the ACC's 100-meter-dash finals.
Hines was also a member of the 4x100-meter relay team that finished No. 20 in the nation. As a frosh last fall, Hines burst onto the scene as a rotational running back, wide receiver and full-time kick returner. He earned honorable mention All-ACC honors as a specialist by posting a 26.3 yard kick return average, good for No. 5 in the conference. Hines finished with 225 rushing yards in limited action along with 20 catches for 256 yards as a receiver. The four-star recruit will have a bigger role this fall.
Mon, Jun 13, 2016 07:37:00 PM
Source:
ACC
NCSU moves WR Nyheim Hines to RB
Feb 24 - 12:49 PM
NCSU using RB Hines at WR in practices
Sat, Aug 6, 2016 05:02:00 PM
Coach on NCSU RB Hines: He's a playmaker
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 05:01:00 PM
NCSU RB Hines shows off wheels on the track
Mon, Jun 13, 2016 07:37:00 PM
More Nyheim Hines Player News
