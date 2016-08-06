Nyheim Hines | Running Back Team: North Carolina State Wolfpack Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 190

North Carolina State moved junior WR Nyheim Hines to RB. This was an expected move with 1,000-yard rusher Matt Dayes out the door. There's plenty of touches for Hines to soak up. Dayes led the Wolfpack with 281 touches last year ago. Nobody else on the team had 100. With Reggie Gallaspy and Johnny Frasier being limited or held out of spring practices, Hines will receive the bulk of the RB reps. The speedy weapon posted a 43-525-0 line last year as primarily a receiver. Source: ESPN

North Carolina State sophomore RB Nyheim Hines has been practicing at wide receiver and may play there more often in new coordinator Eli Drinkwitz’s offense. Perhaps in preparation, Hines dropped 10 pounds, down to 190. "I cut off some unneeded water weight and fat," Hines said. Last year, Hines rushed for 243 yards and a touchdown and had 20 catches for 256 yards with another score. He also had a 26.3-yard kick return average. Oh, and Hines also earned All-American honors during the track season. "His role figures to expand on offense in his second college season," noted the Raleigh News & Observer. Source: Raleigh News & Observer

North Carolina State sophomore RB Nyheim Hines was called "a playmaker" by an opposing ACC coach. "The guy I like who everybody was recruiting was Nyheim Hines," he said. "He did a little bit of everything for them on offense and returned kicks." As a true freshman last year, Hines contributed immediately as a rotational running back, wide receiver and full-time kick returner. The four-star recruit earned honorable mention All-ACC honors as a specialist by posting a 26.3 yard kick return average and finished with 225 rushing yards along with 20 catches for 256 yards. Source: Athlon Sports