Zach Cunningham | Linebacker

Team: Vanderbilt Commodores
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/12/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 230

It "would be a surprise" if Vanderbilt redshirt junior LB Zach Cunningham did not enter the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Tony Pauline.
Pauline reports Cunningham has been interviewing with agents and is close to picking one. Vanderbilt might not put players in the NFL every year, but we would be shocked if anyone does not like Cunningham's game after watching his tape. This can be a very talented linebacker class. Dec 21 - 11:32 AM
Source: Draft Analyst
