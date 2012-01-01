Zach Cunningham | Linebacker Team: Vanderbilt Commodores Age / DOB: (22) / 12/12/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 230

Latest News Recent News

It "would be a surprise" if Vanderbilt redshirt junior LB Zach Cunningham did not enter the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Tony Pauline. Pauline reports Cunningham has been interviewing with agents and is close to picking one. Vanderbilt might not put players in the NFL every year, but we would be shocked if anyone does not like Cunningham's game after watching his tape. This can be a very talented linebacker class. Source: Draft Analyst

Vanderbilt redshirt junior LB Zach Cunningham's "explosive style will entice a defensive minded head coach," writes TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline. Cunningham forced a fumble, blocked a field goal and had nine tackles against Auburn over the weekend, giving him a team-leading 94 this season. There are a few things that Pauline thinks he needs to work on before entering the NFL, however. "Cunningham must improve his play against the pass and be more disciplined with assignments as he often fires up the field and gets caught out of position," he wrote. NFL Media's Chad Reuter wrote last month that Cunningham may remind NFL scouts of longtime NFL starter Karlos Dansby. Source: TFY Draft Insider

NFL Media's Chad Reuter believes Vanderbilt redshirt junior LB Zach Cunningham may remind NFL scouts of longtime NFL starter Karlos Dansby. Cunningham continues to dominate out of the spotlight, accruing a career-high 19 tackles on Saturday against Georgia. He leads all Power-5 LBs in stops. "He's listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds and makes strong tackles," Reuter wrote. "He's physical with pulling guards to shed to make the play. He'll add weight for the NFL Scouting Combine, and scouts might be reminded of longtime NFL starter Karlos Dansby when they watch Cunningham." Source: NFL.com