Oregon redshirt sophomore QB Travis Jonsen plans to transfer to Riverside City College.

He'll play at RCC this season and then be eligible to transfer to and play at an FBS program in 2018. Jonsen follows redshirt freshman Terry Wilson Jr. in transferring out this offseason, leaving Justin Herbert as Oregon's only experienced signal-caller. True freshman Braxton Burmeister is now the backup to Herbert. Jonsen was a four-star recruit in 2015 and the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the nation.