James Robinson | Wide Receiver Team: High School Players Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 198

Uncommitted four-star 2017 WR James Robinson was cited for marijuana possession while on his official visit to Ohio State last weekend. Oh dear. Per records at Franklin County Municipal Court, Robinson was cited for possession on January 21. 247Sports' Alex Gleitman relays that the indiscretion occurred at an off-campus apartment. No arrest occurred -- Robinson actually made a point of tweeting that out on Saturday morning -- only a citation. The 6-foot-3, 198-pounder ranks as Rivals No. 105 prospect in the current recruiting cycle. We would be surprised if this citation has any real impact come National Signing Day. 247Sports' sees him as a likely Florida signee when all is said and done. Source: SEC Country

Uncommitted four-star 2017 WR James Robinson will take an official visit to Ohio State this weekend. Ohio State doesn't have too many holes in their current crop of 2017 pledges, but another stud wideout would be a nice add for the Buckeyes following Tyjon Lindsey's decision to decommit from the program earlier this month. Rivals actually ranked Robinson as a five-star prospect over the summer, propping him up as high as No. 22. He slid a fair bit by the time they released their final rankings earlier this week, where he ultimately landed at No. 105. At 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, Robinson already has the requisite size to handle the jump up to the collegiate level. Scout.com calls him "explosive" once he gets the ball in his hands. In addition to Ohio State, Ole Miss, Florida and Oklahoma are also in the running for his commitment. Source: James Robinson on Twitter