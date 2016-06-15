Player Page

Camron Davis | Running Back

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 187

Miami received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 RB Camron Davis.
Davis was committed to Oregon State over the summer, but reopened his recruitment at the end of October. Miami is currently crushing the 2018 cycle. Davis (No. 176 overall on Rivals) isn't even their highest ranking running back commitment to date -- that would be Lorenzo Lingard (No. 16 overall on Rivals). Scout.com's analysis team notes that the 5-foot-9, 187-pound Davis "runs a little upright for a back his size and he shows a little stiffness, but he is a strong runner with a burst and vision." Feb 19 - 2:49 PM
Source: Scout.com
