Phidarian Mathis | Defensive Tackle

Alabama received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 DT Phidarian Mathis.

LSU and TCU were also looking for a pledge from Mathis, to no avail. This stings for the Tigers, in particular, as the 6-foot-4, 287-pounder hails from Monroe, Louisiana. Scout.com notes that Mathis "can still develop as a pass rusher in terms of moves." As things stand at this phase in his development, "[h]e uses more power, quickness and bull rush right now." He ranks as the outlet's No. 95 overall prospect in the 2017 cycle. The boys running the ESPN 300 are even more hyped on the newest member of the Crimson Tide. They slot him into their master list at No. 37.