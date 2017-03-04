Taco Charlton | Defensive End Team: Michigan Wolverines Age / DOB: (22) / 11/7/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 285

Latest News Recent News

Michigan edge rusher Taco Charlton will visit the Cowboys, Saints, Bucs and Dolphins, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein. Charlton's draft projection is difficult to peg. Some see him as a top 15 talent, some outside of the first round and even suggest he should be a closed end or move inside. Chandler Jones seems to be the common comparison for those optimistic about Taco's projection. He tested in the 42nd percentile at the NFL Combine among edge rushers. Source: ESPN

Michigan edge rusher Taco Charlton met with the Saints, Ravens, Cardinals, Titans and Steelers on Thursday. Mr. Popularity has more meetings set up for Friday in conjunction with Michigan's pro day. Of note, he said he's had "a lot of talks" with the Lions and will be at their local prospect day. Charlton also met with them privately at the NFL Combine. Charlton told reports that he believes he's a top-15 pick. "I think I'm one of the better players out here in the draft," he said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder ran a 4.7s forty at Michigan's scouting event. Source: Nick Baumgardner on Twitter

Michigan edge rusher Taco Charlton was "loved bu his teammates and loves football," according to one NFL scout who spoke with Packers beat writer Bob McGinn. "Things come easy to him. You could almost compare him to Chandler Jones," the evaluator said. Charlton tested in the 42nd percentile at the NFL Combine at 6-foot-6 and 277 pounds, so despite not being a dynamic athlete he is certainly an NFL-caliver one. Charlton was on the field for 73 percent of Michigan's defensive snaps last season. Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel