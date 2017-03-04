Player Page

Taco Charlton | Defensive End

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/7/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 285

Latest News

Recent News

Michigan edge rusher Taco Charlton will visit the Cowboys, Saints, Bucs and Dolphins, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
Charlton's draft projection is difficult to peg. Some see him as a top 15 talent, some outside of the first round and even suggest he should be a closed end or move inside. Chandler Jones seems to be the common comparison for those optimistic about Taco's projection. He tested in the 42nd percentile at the NFL Combine among edge rushers. Mar 27 - 8:24 AM
Source: ESPN
More Taco Charlton Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 