Saeed Blacknall | Wide Receiver Team: Penn State Nittany Lions Age / DOB: (20) / 3/17/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 212

Penn State junior WR Saeed Blacknall has been suspended for the Rose Bowl Game. Blacknall was suspended for a violation of team rules. The precipitating circumstance of that suspension is not yet known. The 6-foot-5, 212-pounder was coming off a strong showing in the Big Ten Championship Game, logging six catches for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Wisconsin. Penn State -- now sans Blacknall -- will tango with USC in the Rose Bowl Game on January 2. Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter

Penn State junior WR Saeed Blacknall caught six passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 38-31 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game. Both of Blacknall's touchdown grabs came from distance, as he hauled in a 40-yard score with a minute to go before halftime and then bested himself with an even longer, 70-yard touchdown in the opening minutes of the third quarter. The 6-foot-5, 212-pound junior almost eclipsed his previous production on the season in this one game. Prior to declawing the Badgers, he had caught nine passes for 192 yards and a touchdown in six games played.

Penn State HC James Franklin indicated that junior WR Saeed Blacknall (finger) is not likely to play in Saturday's game against Michigan. Blacknall appeared in just one game this season prior to being waylaid by a finger injury. The 6-foot-53, 212-pound junior hauled in two passes for 24 yards against Kent State in the season-opener. His absence against Michigan should be considered a minor depth blow and little more. Blacknall has never caught more than 10 passes in a season. Source: Audrey Snyder on Twitter