Saeed Blacknall | Wide Receiver

Team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Age / DOB:  (20) / 3/17/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 212

Penn State junior WR Saeed Blacknall has been suspended for the Rose Bowl Game.
Blacknall was suspended for a violation of team rules. The precipitating circumstance of that suspension is not yet known. The 6-foot-5, 212-pounder was coming off a strong showing in the Big Ten Championship Game, logging six catches for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Wisconsin. Penn State -- now sans Blacknall -- will tango with USC in the Rose Bowl Game on January 2. Dec 28 - 4:13 PM
Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter
