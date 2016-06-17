Jalen Mayden | Quarterback

Mayden sided with the Bulldogs over Baylor, Louisville, Nebraska and Tennessee. He is intrigued by the prospect of working with Mississippi State HC Dan Mullen, saying, "I liked to see the progression that [his quarterbacks] had from their freshman year to their senior year, and I feel like he really knows how to make a good quarterback." And in a note of synchronicity, the 6-foot-2, 196-pounder actually compared his game to that of Dak Prescott last summer. Scout.com ranks Mayden as the No. 100 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle, with outlet analyst Greg Powers noting that he "can pull the ball down and run as his stats suggest, but he is more of pass first quarterback who will make his reads and progressions in the pocket."

Four-star 2018 QB Jalen Maden might not make a commitment until the start of his senior season, according to Rivals recruiting analyst Nick Krueger

Saving us the work of coming up with a comparison, Maden compared himself to former Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott, saying, "we kind of run a similar system at [Sachse High]." Per analyst Krueger, Ohio State currently figures heavily into the 6-foot-2, 196-pounder's recruitment. While his actual commitment is probably a ways off, we could see him releasing a narrowed-down list of contenders for his services by the middle of August.