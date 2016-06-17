Player Page

Jalen Mayden | Quarterback

Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 196

Mississippi State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 QB Jalen Mayden.
Mayden sided with the Bulldogs over Baylor, Louisville, Nebraska and Tennessee. He is intrigued by the prospect of working with Mississippi State HC Dan Mullen, saying, "I liked to see the progression that [his quarterbacks] had from their freshman year to their senior year, and I feel like he really knows how to make a good quarterback." And in a note of synchronicity, the 6-foot-2, 196-pounder actually compared his game to that of Dak Prescott last summer. Scout.com ranks Mayden as the No. 100 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle, with outlet analyst Greg Powers noting that he "can pull the ball down and run as his stats suggest, but he is more of pass first quarterback who will make his reads and progressions in the pocket." May 23 - 9:38 PM
Source: Jalen Mayden on Twitter
