Player Page

Jaiden Woodbey | Safety

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 197

Latest News

Recent News

Ohio State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 ATH Jaiden Woodbey.
Woodbey announced his Buckeyes pledge via Twitter. He had also been considering Oklahoma, USC and Nebraska. Rivals ranks the 6-foot-2, 197-pounder as the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2018 class, while he climbs all the way to No. 28 on the ESPN Jr. 300. The Worldwide Leader notes that Woodbey "[p]ossesses solid instincts and the discipline to be patient" and "[p]lays with good leverage [while] tak[ing] the best angles to the football." As for what position he might play in Columbus, ESPN views his best fit coming at safety. Feb 7 - 4:57 PM
Source: ESPN Insider
More Jaiden Woodbey Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 