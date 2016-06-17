Jaiden Woodbey | Safety Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 197

Latest News Recent News

Ohio State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 ATH Jaiden Woodbey. Woodbey announced his Buckeyes pledge via Twitter. He had also been considering Oklahoma, USC and Nebraska. Rivals ranks the 6-foot-2, 197-pounder as the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2018 class, while he climbs all the way to No. 28 on the ESPN Jr. 300. The Worldwide Leader notes that Woodbey "[p]ossesses solid instincts and the discipline to be patient" and "[p]lays with good leverage [while] tak[ing] the best angles to the football." As for what position he might play in Columbus, ESPN views his best fit coming at safety. Source: ESPN Insider

Uncommitted four-star 2018 ATH Jaiden Woodbey named Oklahoma, USC, Ohio State and Nebraska as the four finalists for his pledge. Woodbey had been holding out hope for an offer from Florida State, but that has yet to materialize. "It’s still pretty quiet. It’s just come to a point where I’ve been waiting too long for it," Woodbey said. The 6-foot-2, 197-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 45 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Over the summer, outlet recruiting analyst Adam Gorney called Ohio State "an absolutely serious contender" for Woodbey's commitment. Source: Jaiden Woodbey on Twitter