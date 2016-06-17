Player Page

Cade Mays | Tackle

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 300

Tennessee five-star 2018 verbal T commit Cade Mays reopened his recruitment.
A downtrodden season for the Volunteers just got worse. Mays (6'5/300) -- Rivals' No. 14 overall prospect in the 2018 class -- had long been in Tennessee's corner, having initially committed to the program in July of 2015. His decommitment does not come as a complete surprise, though. Back in mid-October, Rivals analysts Chad Simmons and Woody Wommack warned that Mays was a potential flipper. As for where the tackle might now turn, he is taking an official visit to Ohio State this weekend and plans on official trips to Clemson, Notre Dame and Georgia. Despite his decommitment, the mauler of an offensive lineman still plans on also taking an official visit to Tennessee. Nov 7 - 9:16 PM
Source: Cade Mays on Twitter
