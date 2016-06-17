Cade Mays | Tackle

A downtrodden season for the Volunteers just got worse. Mays (6'5/300) -- Rivals' No. 14 overall prospect in the 2018 class -- had long been in Tennessee's corner, having initially committed to the program in July of 2015. His decommitment does not come as a complete surprise, though. Back in mid-October, Rivals analysts Chad Simmons and Woody Wommack warned that Mays was a potential flipper. As for where the tackle might now turn, he is taking an official visit to Ohio State this weekend and plans on official trips to Clemson, Notre Dame and Georgia. Despite his decommitment, the mauler of an offensive lineman still plans on also taking an official visit to Tennessee.

Mays (6'5/300) has been entrenched in his commitment to Tennessee since July of 2015, making it something of a long shot that he has an about face as winter nears. Still, it's in play, with Simmons and Wommack noting that "both the Tide and the Tigers have reached out to Mays recently in an effort to get him on campus for a visit." Rivals' No. 14 overall prospect in the 2018 class has the chops to play either guard or tackle. ESPN refers to him as a "real mauler in the trenches." He's adept in both pass and run protection.