Chidobe Awuzie | Cornerback Team: Colorado Buffaloes Age / DOB: (21) / 5/24/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 190

Draft insider Tony Pauline reports Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie appears to be a first round lock following the NFL Combine. Expect to hear about 10 cornerback names attached to the first round. Awuzie dealt with a turf toe in the school's bowl game, forcing him to be sidelined for the Senior Bowl. At the very least he is a school's slot corner, a position that is on the field over 50 percent of the time. Awuzie tested in the 89th percentile, per Zach Whitman. Source: Draft Analyst

Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie recorded a 40-yard dash of 4.43 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday. A sign of just how dynamic this class of corners is athletically, Awuzie's 4.43 seconds -- which would have been one of the top times for a running back on Friday -- was tied for 11th best at his position. Wrapping up the rest of the 6-foot, 202-pounder's work in Indianapolis, Awuzie logged leaps of 34.5 inches (vertical) and 132 inches (broad), hoisted the bar 16 times on the bench press and put forth a three-cone drill of 6.81 seconds and a 20-yard shuttle of 4.14 seconds. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein has called him a "[s]ticky man-cover corner who possesses the reactive athleticism and foot quickness to maintain coverage responsibilities around the field." Source: NFL.com

NFL Media's Lance Zierlein compares Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie to Prince Amukamara. "Sticky man-cover corner who possesses the reactive athleticism and foot quickness to maintain coverage responsibilities around the field," Zierlein wrote. "Awuzie is not a burner, but his technique and instincts should provide what he needs to compete downfield." Awuzie was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection playing mostly nickel in 2015 (90 tackles, nine TFL, four sacks, two interceptions, 10 breakups) and a second-team all-conference pick again as a senior (65 tackles, six TFLs, one interception, 12 breakups). Source: NFL.com