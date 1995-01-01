Player Page

Chidobe Awuzie | Cornerback

Team: Colorado Buffaloes
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/24/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Draft insider Tony Pauline reports Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie appears to be a first round lock following the NFL Combine.
Expect to hear about 10 cornerback names attached to the first round. Awuzie dealt with a turf toe in the school's bowl game, forcing him to be sidelined for the Senior Bowl. At the very least he is a school's slot corner, a position that is on the field over 50 percent of the time. Awuzie tested in the 89th percentile, per Zach Whitman. Mar 7 - 9:12 AM
Source: Draft Analyst
More Chidobe Awuzie Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 