Webb broke the school's single season rushing record, but is not finished. He rushed for 1,283 yards and 13 touchdowns on 250 carries as a fourth-year player. He will remain the focal point of Vanderbilt's offense and Webb certainly hopes to post a third consecutive 1,100-plus rushing yard season.

Vanderbilt redshirt junior RB Ralph Webb rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in Saturday's 38-17 thumping of Ole Miss.

Webb and the rest of his Commodore friends held a 14-10 lead at the half. They would open out of the locker room with a strong third quarter that included two of Webb's three touchdowns. When all the dust settled, Vanderbilt held a 31-10 advantage. Both teams would trade touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Vandy came away with their best win of the season. For his part, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Webb has now rushed for 1,058 yards and 10 touchdowns. Improving to 5-6 with the win, only Tennessee stands in the way of Vanderbilt's first bowl game since 2013.