Ralph Webb | Running Back

Team: Vanderbilt Commodores
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/24/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 190

Vanderbilt redshirt junior RB Ralph Webb announced he will return to school for the 2017 season.
Webb broke the school's single season rushing record, but is not finished. He rushed for 1,283 yards and 13 touchdowns on 250 carries as a fourth-year player. He will remain the focal point of Vanderbilt's offense and Webb certainly hopes to post a third consecutive 1,100-plus rushing yard season. Dec 27 - 10:06 AM
